By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau-area couple is behind bars Wednesday after a 5-yaer-old girl suffered a brain injury so significant she is not expected to survive.

Sumitra and Johnathan Stolp, of Weston, appeared Wednesday in Marathon County Circuit Court for a probable cause hearing in the case. Prosecutors say the couple only recently adopted the child.

An investigation launched Aug. 15 when the child was brought to a hospital. When questioned, Sumitra Stolp, 36, told conflicting stories – first that the girl injured herself when falling off monkey bars at a playground, then that she fell backward over a chair.

The child is in a medically-induced coma with trauma to both sides of the head. A medical expert said the injury appears “non-accidental.”

Sumitra and Johnathan Stolp, of Weston. Booking photos courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department

Both parents are being held on $75,000 cash bonds. Formal charges of child abuse, recklessly causing great bodily harm and obstructing an officer are expected to be filed Sept. 1, when the couple will once again appear before a judge.