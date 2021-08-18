Patricia Drumm

Patricia “Pat” Drumm, 90, of Rothschild, passed away August 16, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center- Weston.

Pat was born November 27, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois. Pat enjoyed every single minute of life. She started working at 50 years old after obtaining her degree in social work. She worked at Peterson Healthcare and after retiring, worked the donut counter at Paul Bunyan’s Cook Shanty. In 2014 she moved to Wausau to be closer to family. She enjoyed New Horizons Independent Senior Living and loved playing cards. She was a talented seamstress, knitter, and enjoyer of crafts. She also loved a good Moscato.

Patricia is survived by her children James (Sandi) Drumm, Susan (Bruce) Barth, Michael (Lori) Drumm, and Sandra (significant other Michael James) Zezza; 9 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Delmar Drumm and infant grandson Brian Lee Barth.

No services will be held at this time.

Our family wishes to thank the staff at Rennes and the Marshfield Medical Center- Weston Emergency Room staff.

Janet M. Lemma

Janet M. Lemma, 87, Wausau, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born June 11, 1934 in Rothschild, daughter of the late Peter C. and Frances (Puttkammer) Barwick. On September 19, 1959, she was united in marriage to Gale D. Lemma in Pine City, Minnesota. He preceded her in death on July 27, 2007.

Janet was an excellent homemaker and truly enjoyed her role as a stay at home mom. When her children were grown, she went to work as a nursing assistant at North Central Health Care Facility, where she was employed for 22 plus years until her retirement.

Janet was a devoted member of the Bible Believer’s Church in Wausau. Among some of her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting, knitting and needle point.

Survivors include five children, Julie Fochs, Wausau, Michelle Beck, Wausau, Lyle (Laurie) Lemma, Schofield, Lori Lemma, Wausau and Brian Lemma, Wausau; her adopted daughter, Terri Bresnahan; 11 grandchildren, Timothy (friend Amber) Fochs, Mosinee, Craig (Kristine) Fochs, Wausau, Dustin (friend Michelle) Bentz, Schofield, Tyler “TC” (Whitney) Lemma, Schofield, Steven Jr. (Nikki) Landrath, Plover, Kyle Landrath, Wausau, April Lemma, Schofield, Tiffany Lemma, Schofield, Matthew Lemma, Wausau, Sgt. Jeremy Lemma, stationed in Indiana and Brandon Boe, Wausau; 19 great-grandchildren; one sister, Leona (Bob) Ehrfurth, Green Bay; one brother, Peter (Janet) Barwick, Neenah-Menasha; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Gale, she was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Steve Landrath and Rob Beck; three great-grandchildren, Kyleigh, Gavin and Kolton; and nine siblings, Ernest, Robert, Grace Lemma, Eugene, Leon, Delores Martin, Chester, Frances Martin and infant sister, Irene.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Rev. Joy Nelson-Jeffers will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for the exceptional care and support for Janet at the end of her life.

