Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is smooth and creamy with a burst of delicious flavor. It’s the perfect prescription for easing the stress of a long day at work.

This an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Creamy Dream Martini

1 oz. Malibu

1 oz. Amaretto

1 oz. dark cacao

2 oz. cream

Chocolate shavings, for topping

To create this drink, measure the Malibu, Amaretto, cacao and cream into a shaker to combine, then pour into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with chocolate shavings sprinkled over the top, then serve and enjoy. For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.