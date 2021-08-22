By Shereen Siewert

A motorcycle driver is dead after he struck a deer while traveling in a group of cyclists, Wood County Sheriff’s officials said.

The crash happened Saturday on Hwy. 73 near 80th Street in the town of Saratoga. Police say the driver was traveling with three other motorcyclists when a deer crossed into the road. The driver was unable to avoid striking the deer and crashed.

The driver was transported to a hospital for treatment but did not survive, police said.

Both lanes of Hwy. 73 were closed for several hours as a result of the crash.

The victim’s name has not been released.