WAUSAU – The Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art will host a poetry reading from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 26 at the museum, 309 McClellan St.

Poet William Stobb will host the event and talk with one of the artists showing during the show “Iconic.” The podcast will also include a talk with the director of the museum, David Hummer.

Stobb is the author of many poetry collections, including the National Poetry Series selection, Nervous Systems, and Absentia, both in the Penguin Poets Series. He works on the creative writing faculty of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, the editorial staff of Conduit, and as podcast director for PoetsArtists magazine.

Poets reading

Travis Brown is a poet and registered nurse living in Wausau. He studied literature and writing at the University of Missouri-Kansas City (BA, 2003) and at New Mexico State University (MFA, 2006). Before becoming a nurse, he taught writing at the University of Wisconsin Marathon County, Portland State University, and within the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Kimberly Blaeser, past Wisconsin Poet Laureate and founding director of Indigenous Nations Poets, is the author of five poetry collections including Copper Yearning, Apprenticed to Justice, and the bi-lingual Résister en dansant/Ikwe-niimi: Dancing Resistance.

Featured Artists

Tony Armendariz is an award-winning contemporary realist artist living and painting in Palatine, Illinois. His work has been published in American Art Collector, Watercolor Artist Magazine, and PoetsArtists. He has exhibited work at The Butler Institute of American Art (Youngstown, Ohio), RJD Gallery (Bridgehampton, New York) and The Salmagundi Club (New York, New York).