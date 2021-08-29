Response to COVID-19. For safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

Receptionist: The Women’s Community. The Women’s Community Receptionist is the first person our guests see when they come in. Receptionist answers phones and transfers calls, answers the door and lets people in, keeps track of who is what meeting rooms, and intakes donations. Volunteers must follow all agency policies and procedures, including training required to volunteer. Must be 18 years old for this position. Currently in need of someone regularly on Mondays from 1-4:30pm.

Please contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663 for more information.

Race Assistants: IRONBULL. Energetic volunteers needed Friday, October 1 and Saturday, October 2 for the IRONBULL Ultra Trail 15k/50k race. Help is needed with setting up/tear down, checking in racers, assisting racers at aid stations and the finish line. Contact 715-848-5949 or executivedirector@ironbull.org.

Meals On Wheels Drivers: ADRC. Volunteer drivers help deliver meals to older adults that need Meals on Wheels. Deliveries are Monday- Friday. Volunteers can help one day a month, once a week or a schedule that best fits their interest. Contact 715-261-6070 or adrc@adrc-cw.org.

More Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com to find opportunities YOU can fill!

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Small Masks Needed: Head Start Marathon County. Put your mask sewing skills back in action! Head Start is in need of small face masks to keep their students healthy this fall. Please contact 715-845-2947 or klemke@mccdahs.org for more information.

Stamps Needed: Faith In Action. Faith in Action mails birthday cards to each of their Care-receivers and volunteers on an on-going basis. (30-50 cards each month)

We also mail other Special Occasion cards as needed. (Thank you, thinking of you, sympathy, get well, etc.). Stamps can be dropped off or ordered online and mailed to their office at 630 Adams St, Wausau, WI 54403. Office hours are 9am-2pm, Mon.–Thurs. If you have any questions, please contact Jamie at 715-848-8783 or email WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com.