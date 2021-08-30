Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Andrew Stiver and Valerie Bennish announce the birth of their daughter Andrea Rose, born at 9:49 a.m. Aug. 23, 2021. Andrea weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

Bradley Duebler and Calli Hohensee announce the birth of their daughter Alannah Lynn, born at 12:49 p.m. Aug. 19, 2021. Alannah weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces.

Carlton Green and Shannon Perez announce the birth of their son Zy’Aire Michael, born at 12:28 p.m. Aug. 17, 2021. Zy’Aire weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces.

Kyle Luetz and Danielle Dykes announce the birth of their son Tate Christopher, born at 7:36 p.m. Aug. 24, 2021. Tate weighed 10 pounds, 15 ounces.

James Howard and Allysa Skar announce the birth of their son Ryker Halen, born at 10:03 a.m. Aug. 25, 2021. Ryker weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Kurt and Elisabeth Wagner announce the birth of their daughter Maisy Joy, born at 7:55 a.m. Aug. 27, 2021. Maisy weighed 9 pounds, 6 ounces.

Derek and Michelle Urmanski announce the birth of their son Waylon George, born at 11:57 a.m. Aug. 11, 2021. Waylon weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.