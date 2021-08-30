Keith L. “Mac” McCluskey

Keith L. “Mac” McCluskey, 86, Rib Lake, formerly of Mosinee, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Aspirus Medford Hospital.

He was born May 5, 1935 in Rib Lake, son of the late Charles and Agatha (Rudolph) McCluskey. On June 4, 1955, he was united in marriage to Priscilla Zinkowich at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. She preceded him in death on November 26, 2007.

Keith owned and operated the former McCluskey Machine Products in Schofield until his retirement. Among his favorite pastimes, he was an avid golfer, loved to garden and hunt and was a competitive cribbage player. He especially loved to spend time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include, two daughters, Debra McCluskey-Matei Eagan, MN and Jill (Thomas) Kort, Rothschild; daughter-in-law, Debra Frank, Richfield, MN; three grandchildren, Russ (Carolyn) Kort, Stevens Point, Andrea (Tom) Seleski, Hastings, MN and Christopher (Jessica) Kort, Rib Mountain; four great-grandchildren, Addison and Owen Seleski, Charlotte Burch-Kort and CJ Kort; and many nieces, nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, Priscilla, he was preceded in death by one son, Steven McCluskey; two daughters, Patricia Lynn McCluskey and infant Mary McCluskey; and one brother, Daniel McCluskey.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. Rev. George Graham will preside. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Athens. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Aspirus Medford Hospital for the exceptional care given to Keith.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Irene M. Cichon

Irene Mary Cichon, 94, left us Thursday Aug. 26th escorted by the Lord’s kindest and most gentle angel to her heavenly home.

Irene was born Sep. 8th, 1926 to the late Joseph and Helen Jagodzinski. Irene was the second oldest of 6 children and grew up a great help with the farm chores until 19 years later when she married Alvin Cichon, who preceded her to heaven in June 1976. They began their own family with daughter Carol (Dallas, Texas), son Steven (Rib Falls, Wi.) and son Ronald (deceased). She was also grandmother to Robert and Shane Cichon and great grandmother to Braxton Cichon.

Irene loved flowers, always having vast gardens; little children, and laughter. She had an adventurous spirit with an infectious giggle and a twinkle in her eye. Irene had a strong faith in her Lord.

She was preceded in death by 3 sisters: Martha Stencil, Dolores Krueger and Dorothy Artus, and her brother Andrew Jagodzinski. Her sister Lee (Leona Braun) resides in New Mexico.

Services will be held at Holy Name of Jesus church, Wausau, Thursday, Sep. 2nd at 1:30 p.m. Visitation 12:00-1:30, Burial to follow the Mass at Holy Family cemetery in Poniatowski.

The family would like to deeply thank the staff at Mountain Terrace for their kindness and compassion. God bless you all.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com.