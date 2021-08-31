By Shereen Siewert

Four of seven passengers in a horse-drawn carriage were injured after the vehicle was struck from behind by a SUV in the town of Carson, Portage County officials said.

The crash was reported just before 4:15 p.m. on County Hwy. P near Clover Road. the carriage, driven by a 34-year-old town of Eau Pleine woman, was traveling westbound when the vehicle was struck by a westbound 2018 Chevrolet Equinox.

Passengers in the carriage were children ranging in age from 11 months to 13 years. Four occupants, including the driver, were transported to Marshfield Medical Center for treatment of injuries that do not appear life-threatening, Portage County Sheriff’s officials said.

The driver and sole occupant of the Equinox, a 49-year-old Marathon County man, was not injured.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by Portage County Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol, Rudolph Fire & Rescue, and Rudolph Emergency Medical Responders. Two medical helicopters were initially dispatched to the scene but were cancelled by EMS personnel after the patients were evaluated.

Police have not said if speed, alcohol or other factors contributed to the crash and have so far not released any names.

The crash remains under investigation.