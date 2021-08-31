Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week?s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

School Record Points Last Week 1. Franklin (7) 2-0 96 1 2. Muskego (2) 2-0 88 2 3. Sun Prairie (1) 2-0 81 3 4. Kimberly – 2-0 70 5 5. Waunakee – 2-0 42 6 6. DeForest – 2-0 30 9 7. Mukwonago – 2-0 28 NR 8. Hartland Arrowhead – 1-1 21 4 (tie) Homestead – 2-0 21 NR 10. Appleton North – 1-1 18 10

Others receiving votes: Wauwatosa West 13. Menomonie 8. Kaukauna 6. Union Grove 6. Wausau West 6. Neenah 4. Bay Port 4. Baraboo 2. Schofield D.C. Everest 2. Chippewa Falls 1. Racine Horlick 1. Mount Horeb-Barneveld 1. Stevens Point 1.

Medium Division (301-899)

School Record Points Last Week 1. Catholic Memorial (8) 2-0 96 1 2. Lake Country Lutheran – 2-0 83 T2 3. Ellsworth (2) 2-0 74 T2 4. Amherst – 2-0 68 4 5. Lodi – 2-0 46 8 6. Stratford – 2-0 44 10 7. Northwestern – 2-0 41 6 8. Stanley Boyd – 2-0 31 9 9. Freedom – 2-0 17 NR (tie) Luxemburg-Casco – 2-0 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 11. Edgewood 8. Grafton 4. Monroe 4. Berlin 1. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 1.

Small Division (300 and lower)

School Record Points Last Week 1. Regis (9) 2-0 98 1 2. Cumberland – 2-0 84 3 3. Colby (1) 2-0 68 7 4. Edgar – 1-1 59 2 5. Bangor – 1-0 58 4 6. Cedar Grove-Belgium – 2-0 46 10 7. Abbotsford – 2-0 24 NR 8. Reedsville – 2-0 22 NR 9. Marshall – 2-0 17 NR 10. St. Mary’s Springs – 1-1 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Cuba City 12. Nekoosa 11. Highland 9. Hurley 7. Darlington 6. Durand 6. Racine Lutheran 4. Shiocton 2. Black Hawk-Warren IL 2. Johnson Creek 2. Pacelli 2. Cashton 1. Boyceville 1.