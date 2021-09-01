Wausau Pilot & Review

Citing high levels of COVID-19 transmission, The Grand Theater in Wausau will require guests, staff and volunteers to wear a face covering for all performances until further notice.

All guests older than 3 must wear masks regardless of vaccination status unless actively eating or drinking, representatives from The Grand said in an email to patrons issued Wednesday. The requirement goes into effect immediately.

“We will continually assess the ever-changing landscape of the pandemic and adjust our health and safety protocols according to the recommendations of health officials,” the email reads.

Theater officials acknowledge social distancing within the The Grand’s seating area is not possible, but they say universal, proper masking can effectively mitigate exposure to the virus and help ensure a safe experience.

The theater also upgraded the HVAC system with industrial-grade air purifiers to further protect visitors at the historic theater.

The Grand will notify patrons if additional COVID-19 health protocols are in place at the time of an event.