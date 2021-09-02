WAUSAU – Aspirus Health has updated visitor guidelines for its emergency departments across Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. This care setting now allows one adult visitor or support person for each adult patient, and two for pediatric patients.

All other care settings at Aspirus continue to allow two adult visitors or support people at a time for each patient with the following exceptions:

Compassionate care – Exceptions can be made to allow additional visitors at the discretion of the care team during end-of-life, labor and delivery, and disability situations.

COVID-19 patients – Visitors not permitted with exceptions considered for pediatric patients and end-of-life situations.

– Visitors not permitted with exceptions considered for pediatric patients and end-of-life situations. Assisted Living Facilities/Nursing Homes – Aspirus locations follow the state regulations for visitation. Visitors and families are advised to call the facility directly to discuss.

Approved visitors in all care settings are required to wear a facemask, socially distance and be screened upon entering Aspirus facilities.

Use the appropriate care setting

While COVID-19 testing is an important tool against the spread of the virus, Aspirus Health advises community members with COVID-19 symptoms to use established testing sites and schedule appointments for testing. Aspirus walk-in clinics and emergency departments are most appropriate for urgent health needs and cannot accommodate walk-in requests for testing due to the high demand as COVID-19 activity increases in our region.

Appointments for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations can be made through the MyAspirus app or at MyAspirus.org. You do not need to be an existing Aspirus patient to create an account. The Aspirus COVID-19 Call Center also is available at 844-568-0701 or 715-843-1454 to schedule appointments and address questions related to COVID-19 symptoms and vaccines.