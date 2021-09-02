WAUSAU – For the Marathon County Public Library’s next Grab & Go craft, folks will be able to make something that not only looks beautiful, it smells good, too. From Sept. 1-30, adults can pick up a craft kit containing supplies for sewing a scented lavender sachet. Kits will be available at all nine MCPL locations while supplies last.

Each kit will contain fabric, ribbon and dried lavender. Place it in a drawer or chest to keep the moths away, or set it out to fill a room this sweet, relaxing scent.



Kits are free and available while supplies last. Limit one kit per adult. For more information, call 715-261-7230 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/10483.