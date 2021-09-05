Response to COVID-19. For safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

Office Help: Faith in Action of Marathon County. FIA is looking for a few volunteers who would be willing to be trained in daily office duties. Volunteers need to have good customer service skills and the ability to use a computer. Volunteers will be called on occasionally to cover our office during vacations and other times when help is needed. Office hours are 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Mon-Thurs. Contact Jamie at 715-848-8783 or WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com.

Greeter: The Open Door of Marathon County. The Open Door is in need of volunteers to help recently released inmates from the county jail or Wisconsin prison system, who are in need of proper seasonal clothing, footwear and toiletries. Those in need may also find service information, help in finding agencies providing aid, help or food, and a place to warm up for a cup of coffee. If you are interested in volunteering, contact 715-848-4044 or opendoor319@gmail.com.

Food Distribution Help: The Neighbors’ Place. TNP is seeking volunteers to assist in their outdoor food distribution. Work inside preparing groceries for guests to load into their own vehicles or outside collecting basic information from food pantry guests. Contact Bettina at 715-845-1966, extension 306, or bettina@neighborsplace.org.

More Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com to find opportunities you can fill!

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Queen Sized Mattress: North Central Health Care. Sleep, it does the body good! NCHC is in need of a new or gently used queen sized mattress. Please contact volunteer@norcen.org or 715-848-4450 with questions or to arrange drop off.

Art Supplies Needed: The Women’s Community. The art room has been very busy this summer and the TWC is looking to replenish their stock of paint and canvases (any size) for art projects. Contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663.

More Donation Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Source: United Way of Marathon County