WAUSAU – The Wausau Cyclones hockey team is holding a contest to name the Cyclones mascot and they want your ideas.

Wausau area residents can submit a mascot name through Sept. 22 on wausaucyclones.com. Fans who submit a name will become eligible to win a Cyclones prize pack. The Cyclones will then unveil their mascot and name prior to the home opener, which is Oct. 15.

Cyclones Hockey single game tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 15 at wausaucyclones.com.