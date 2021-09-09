STEVENS POINT – Looking for engaging programs and discussions during these times?

Join Learning Is ForEver (LIFE), offered through the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Continuing Education and Outreach program. LIFE is a membership-based group of adults providing an opportunity to share learning experiences and discover new interests in life.

The recently begun semester offers more than 100 enrichment classes/discussions for the next four months. These programs are led by visiting and national experts, community leaders, UW-Stevens Point faculty and LIFE members. The cost of membership for the fall semester is $50.

There are no requirements to join the program; all one needs is to be an adult and have curiosity. Hybrid versions, including in-person and at-home technology/Zoom sessions, are available. Technical support is offered for those who want to use ZOOM to participate online using their computer, cellphone or tablet.

The LIFE program offers members a chance to interact with others in a safe manner during the pandemic. Programs may be recorded to view later, and members have access to a library of past recordings.

“UWSP’s LIFE program is a great buy and offers insights into the world. No homework, no exams, just up-to-date offerings in a wide range of subjects,” said Bill Kirby, LIFE member.

Upcoming programs include:

• TSA Issues and What You Need to Know about Traveling

• Living With Wolves in Wisconsin

• The Role of Nuclear Energy in a Clean Energy Future

• What Exactly Is Money? The Curious Story of Civil War Tokens

• How to Write a Memoir

• Current Concepts of Knee and Hip Replacement Surgery

• Redistricting: Wisconsin Legislators Selecting Constituents in 2021/22

• Divine Foreknowledge and Human Freedom

• The Paper Industry and the Environment: Then and Now

• Anti-Defamation League Midwest: State of Hate

LIFE also offers ongoing activities for a variety of special interests:

• American and international feature films analyzed

• LIFE Book Talk features monthly discussion of fiction and non-fiction

• High tech discussions/questions about cell phones, cable and computers

• Solving Sudoku and other computer games

• TED talks – listen and discuss

• Local tours and Wisconsin travel to plays and athletic events

The fall program catalog is available at local libraries or online (www.uwsp.edu/conted/Documents/LIFE/FY22%20LIFE%20Fall%202021%20Program%20Guide%20Updated%207202021.pdf.)

Learn more by searching “UWSP Life” on the internet or call Continuing Education and Outreach at 715-346-3838.