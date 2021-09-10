Wausau Pilot & Review

Dining on the Street will return to Wausau for one last opportunity this weekend as a popup event, while a business scavenger hunt and maker’s market are also planned, according to the Wausau River District.

The dining on the street events would have already come to a close, but River District Director Blake Opal-Wahoske that after community members reached out to request another event, the organization teamed up with the Festival of Arts to make it happen.

An impromptu pop-up event will be held from noon to 10 p.m. on the 300 block of Third Street. Malarkey’s Pub & Townies Grill, Polito’s Pizza, Ciao, Lemongrass and Jalapeno’s Mexican Restaurant will participate. The Local Heroes will perform, starting at about 6:30 p.m.

A business scavenger hunt offers a chance to win a prize basket filled with merchandise from participating businesses valued at over $250. Stop by the Wausau River District table at the center of The 400 block between noon and 4 p.m. Saturday.

New this year is a pop-up market hosted by the Wausau Maker’s Market in the parking lot of Katzenbarker’s, October Guitar and The Milk Merchant. The event features live music, artisan goods, and business specials from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday only. Attendees who purchase from an artist will receive an exclusive special from local businesses, Opal-Wahoske said.