WAUSAU- Dr. Fernando “Fritz” Riveron was 5 years old when he watched the Bay of Pigs invasion from a balcony at his family’s home in Cuba. Not long after the invasion, Riveron and his family emigrated from Cuba, fleeing Fidel Castro’s regime and starting a new life in the U.S.

Fernando “Fritz” Riveron, MD

At 10 a.m. today, Sept. 10, Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” will present an encore broadcast of host Shereen Siewert’s conversation with Dr. Riveron. Dr. Riveron will share the story of his journey from Cuba to Wausau, where he has become a renowned surgeon and community leader.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.