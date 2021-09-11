By Shereen Siewert

A 51-year-old woman is dead after an ATV crash Saturday in the Lincoln County town of Harrison, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash was reported at about 12:15 p.m. on a public ATV trail west of County Road B. Investigators say a 38-year-old man was behind the wheel when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree. Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. The woman, who was a passenger in the ATV, was flown to a hospital for treatment but died of her injuries, police said.

Alcohol is not a suspected factor in the crash, police said. Neither passenger was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of relatives.