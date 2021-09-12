WAUSAU – The Marathon County Historical Society presents the biannual “Voices From the Past: A Discovery Walk Through Pine Grove Cemetery” Sept. 26 at Pine Grove Cemetery, 1501 Grand Ave. in Wausau.

The first tour leaves at 11 a.m., and the last tour begins at 2 p.m. Costumed re-enactors relate stories from Marathon County’s past as visitors walk a guided route through the historic cemetery. This year’s featured historic individuals include:

Nellie and Hermione Silverthorn, sisters born in the late 1800s and who lived extraordinary lives.

Charles Single, an early pioneer and businessman of Wausau, who served as sheriff and in the Union Army during the Civil War.

Edward Baerwald, William Bernhard, Jeanette Coates, Frank Dana, Otto Muenchow and Helen Ohm.

Suggested donation is $5 per person. No advance reservations. Rain or shine. For more information, call the Marathon County Historical Society at 715-842-5750.

