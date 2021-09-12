WAUSAU – The Marathon County Historical Society presents the biannual “Voices From the Past: A Discovery Walk Through Pine Grove Cemetery” Sept. 26 at Pine Grove Cemetery, 1501 Grand Ave. in Wausau.
The first tour leaves at 11 a.m., and the last tour begins at 2 p.m. Costumed re-enactors relate stories from Marathon County’s past as visitors walk a guided route through the historic cemetery. This year’s featured historic individuals include:
- Nellie and Hermione Silverthorn, sisters born in the late 1800s and who lived extraordinary lives.
- Charles Single, an early pioneer and businessman of Wausau, who served as sheriff and in the Union Army during the Civil War.
- Edward Baerwald, William Bernhard, Jeanette Coates, Frank Dana, Otto Muenchow and Helen Ohm.
Suggested donation is $5 per person. No advance reservations. Rain or shine. For more information, call the Marathon County Historical Society at 715-842-5750.