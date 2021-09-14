WAUSAU – The annual Central Wisconsin Book Festival is back for its fifth year, and has grown so large in scope and size, it can’t be contained to just one county. This year’s festival will be held from Sept. 17 through Sept. 26 at various locations throughout Marathon, Portage and Wood counties, as well as virtually via the Zoom app.

This year’s lineup consists of over 30 events featuring more than 40 writers. Highlights include a headlining virtual talk with best-selling novelist Taylor Jenkins Read (author of books like “Malibu Rising,” “Daisy Jones & the Six” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo”), an interactive story time with Baptiste and Miranda Paul, poetry readings and workshops with Wisconsin Poet Laureate Dasha Kelly Hamilton, a reading with mystery author Kathleen Ernst, and more.

A complete list of scheduled events is as follows:



Friday, September 17

Draw-Along Workshop with Matthew Forsythe

Time: 1-2 p.m. CDT

Location: Zoom

Children and their parents are encouraged to attend this interactive workshop with author and illustrator Matthew Forsythe, who will read his children’s book, Pokko and the Drum, and lead attendees through some drawing exercises. Free to attend. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10529.



Raft of Stars with Andrew Graff

Time: 7-8 p.m. CDT

Location: Marathon County Historical Society, 410 McIndoe St., Wausau

Wisconsin native Andrew Graff will talk about his acclaimed debut novel Raft of Stars, which was published in March. Free to attend. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10513.

Saturday, September 18

Pao Lor

Modern Jungles with Pao Lor

Time: 9-9:45 a.m. CDT

Location: Portage County Public Library, 1001 Main St., Stevens Point

Author Pao Lor will discuss his memoir Modern Jungles, which recounts his childhood experiences as a Hmong refugee, having fled from Laos to Thailand in the aftermath of war, and later coming to the United States. Free to attend. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10515.

On the Go Awesome with Lisl Detlefsen

Time: 10-11 a.m. CDT

Location: Robinson Park, 1150 17th St. North, Wisconsin Rapids

Local children’s book author Lisl Detlefsen will talk about her books On the Go Awesome and If I Had a Jetpack, and about how picture books can help children with their speech and vocabulary. Free to attend. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10549.

“Let’s Begin with Wonder” with Jacqueline Briggs Martin

Time: 10:30-11:30 a.m. CDT

Location: Zoom

Author of more than 20 children’s books, Jacqueline Briggs Martin will read from two of her most recent works, and talk about the importance of writing about the environment for kids and inspiring them with a sense of wonder. Free to attend. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10523.

Modern Jungles with Pao Lor

Time: 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. CDT

Location: Zoom

Author Pao Lor will give a virtual talk on his memoir Modern Jungles, which recounts his childhood experiences as a Hmong refugee, having fled from Laos to Thailand in the aftermath of war and later coming to the United States. Free to attend. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10544.

LGBTQ+ Activism with Jenny Kalvaitis and Kristen Whitson

Time: 12:45-1:45 p.m. CDT

Location: Zoom

Kalvaitis and Whitson will discuss their book We Will Always Be Here, which chronicles the history of LGBTQ+ rights and activism in Wisconsin. The authors will also explain how they conducted their research, and offer tips to students who are also working on fact-based research. Open to teens and adults. Free to attend. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10536.

To Know Her with Mary Ann Noe

Time: 1:30-2:30 p.m. CDT

Location: Robinson Park, 1150 17th St. North, Wisconsin Rapids

After their daughter ends up in a coma, Will and Susan Talbot sort through their daughter’s belongings and realize they don’t know her at all. That’s the premise of Noe’s 2021 novel To Know Her. Noe will discuss the book and answer audience questions. Free to attend. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10541.

All the Adams in the World with Sheila Silver

Time: 2-3 p.m. CDT

Location: Marathon County Public Library, 300 N. First St., Wausau

Silver will read from and discuss her book All the Adams in the World, which chronicles her 30-year journey of raising her son, Adam, who is on the Autism spectrum. An audience Q&A will follow. Free to attend. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10546.

Bough Cutter and Northern Lakes Mysteries with Jeff Nania

Time: 3-4 p.m. CDT

Location: Robinson Park, 1150 17th St. North, Wisconsin Rapids

Nania will discuss his latest novel, Bough Cutter – the third in his Northern Lakes mystery series – and talk about writing mystery books during this session. Free to attend. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10543.

Litka : Memories of the War with Julitta Szczepanska

Time: 4-4:45 p.m. CDT

Location: Portage County Public Library, 1001 Main St., Stevens Point

Stevens Point resident Szczepanska will talk about her three memoirs, which chronicle her life from her childhood in war-torn Poland during World War II to later settling in central Wisconsin in adulthood. Free to attend. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10565.

The Weaver’s Revenge with Kathleen Ernst

Time: 4:30-5:30 p.m. CDT

Location: Robinson Park, 1150 17th St. North, Wisconsin Rapids

Kathleen Ernst, author of over 30 novels and two nonfiction books, will talk about The Weaver’s Revenge, the latest entry in her popular Chloe Ellefson mystery series. She’ll also answer audience questions. Free to attend. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10540.



Beneath the Flames with Gregory Renz

Time: 7-8 p.m. CDT

Location: Robinson Park, 1150 17th St. North, Wisconsin Rapids

Gregory Renz’s novel Beneath the Flames focuses on a Wisconsin man who leaves his farm, and the love of his life, to become a firefighter in Milwaukee. A former firefighter himself, Renz will talk about his past career, his novel and more. Free to attend. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10539.

Sunday, September 19

Correctional with Ravi Shankar

Time: 1-2 p.m. CDT

Location: Zoom

The Central Wisconsin Book Festival will offer an engaging and enlightening virtual discussion with Ravi Shankar centered on his new memoir Correctional, about the criminal justice system and mental health policies. Free to attend. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10516.



Tuesday, September 21

Dasha Kelly Hamilton

“Writing Your Truth” with Wisconsin Poet Laureate Dasha Kelly Hamilton

Time: 1:30-2:30 p.m. CDT

Location: Zoom

Wisconsin Poet Laureate and Milwaukee Poet Laureate Dasha Kelly Hamilton will lead this workshop about crafting poetry, and other writing, inspired by our own personal truths. Hear about Hamilton’s own experiences in finding truth in writing, and share yours! Open to aspiring and accomplished writers alike. Free to attend. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10564.

“From Page to Stage and Screen” with Suzanne Bradbeer and Jarrod Crooks

Time: 3:30-4:45 p.m. CDT

Location: Marathon County Public Library, 300 N. First St., Wausau, and virtually via Zoom

Bradbeer, a playwright, and Crooks, a filmmaker, will talk about their experiences writing ideas and scripts and turning them into fully-realized plays and movies. The two will also talk about the differences in storytelling between the genres, and more. Free to attend. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10538.

Book Talks with Kate Allen and Anika Fajardo

Time: 5-5:45 p.m. CDT

Location: Zoom

Fajardo and Allen, both Minnesota Book Award winners, will talk about their books, about writing for middle-grade readers, and will take audience questions as well! Free to attend. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10530.

An Evening with Wisconsin Poet Laureate Dasha Kelly Hamilton

Time: 7-8:30 p.m. CDT

Location: Portage County Public Library, 1001 Main St., Stevens Point

Wisconsin Poet Laureate Dasha Kelly Hamilton will share some of her poetry, talk about her work as the state’s official poetry ambassador and answer audience questions during this free event! Hamilton also serves as Milwaukee’s Poet Laureate, has penned two novels, and has done four spoken word albums. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10533.

Wednesday, September 22

A Conversation with Two Poets Laureate

Time: 7-8 p.m. CDT

Location: Whitewater Music Hall, 130 N. First St., Wausau

Poetry lovers will not want to miss this dynamic evening with Dasha Kelly Hamilton, current Wisconsin Poet Laureate; and Dawn Anderson, who was recently named Wausau’s first-ever Poet Laureate! Hamilton and Anderson will read their work, talk about writing and more! Free to attend. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10518.

Thursday, September 23

Baptiste Paul and Miranda Paul

Interactive Story Time with Baptiste Paul & Miranda Paul

Time: 10-11 a.m. CDT

Location: Portage County Public Library, 1001 Main St., Stevens Point

Husband-and-wife duo Baptiste and Miranda Paul will lead this interactive story time. The pair have authored and illustrated numerous children’s books and will read some of them during this free event! For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10522.

Deborah Ellis

The Greats and the Power of Stories with Deborah Ellis

Time: 5-5:45 p.m. CDT

Location: Zoom

Canadian author Deborah Ellis will give a virtual talk about her latest young adult novel, The Greats, and discuss the power of stories to get through difficult times. An audience Q&A will follow. Free to attend. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10531.

Hope is the Thing Group Reading

Time: 7-8 p.m. CDT

Location: Zoom

Writer B.J. Hollars will discuss Hope is the Thing, a collection of over 100 essays and poems about the COVID-19 pandemic that he edited. A group of writers featured in the book will join Hollars for this virtual talk. Free to attend. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10517.

Friday, September 24

Lady of the Seven Suns with Tinney Heath

Time: 10-11 a.m. CDT

Location: Zoom

Madison-based author Tinney Heath will talk about her new novel Lady of the Seven Suns, which is set in Italy during the Renaissance. Free to attend. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10561.

Virtual Panel on Writing for Children

Time: 1-2 p.m. CDT

Location: Zoom

Seven authors and illustrators of children’s books will convene for a virtual talk about their work, editing and publishing and breaking into the industry of children’s lit. They’ll also answer attendee questions. Free to attend. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10555.

In the Village… with Travis Brown

Time: 6-6:45 p.m. CDT

Location: Whitewater Music Hall, 130 N. First St., Wausau

Local poet Travis Brown will read from his 2021 book of poems titled In the Village That is Not Burning Down. Free to attend. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10534.

Charles Hughes

Why Bushwick Bill Matters with Charles Hughes

Time: 7:30-8:30 p.m. CDT

Location: Whitewater Music Hall, 130 N. First St., Wausau

Author Charles Hughes will share a multimedia presentation based around his 2021 book Why Bushwick Bill Matters. The book chronicles the life and cultural significance of Bushwick Bill, a rapper who exposed and exploited ableist and racist assumptions throughout his career. For mature audiences only. Free to attend. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10520.

Saturday, September 25

A Talk with Steve Jenkins and Robin Page

Time: 10-11 a.m. CDT

Location: Zoom

Children’s book authors and illustrators Steve Jenkins and Robin Page will talk about many of the whimsical books they’ve published about animals, including their latest, The Shark Book! Free to attend. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10521.

Cornerstone Press Author Panel

Time: 10-11 a.m. CDT

Location: Zoom

This virtual talk will feature a panel of four authors and poets published by Cornerstone Press, an imprint of UW-Stevens Point’s Department of English. The panel will talk about their works, how they came to be published and more. Free to attend. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10562.

Astrid & Apollo with V.T. Bidania

Time: 11-11:45 a.m. CDT

Location: Zoom

Bidania, who was born in Laos and grew up in Minnesota, will talk about her popular Astrid & Apollo chapter book series for kids, which follows a pair of Hmong-American siblings and their family living in the Twin Cities. Free to attend. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10519.

Wisconsin Authors Book Fair

Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. CDT

Location: Whitewater Music Hall, 130 N. First St., Wausau

Drop in to meet more than 10 Wisconsin authors, hear some of their work, and buy copies of their books. Authors of fiction, nonfiction, children’s books, Christian self-help, poetry and more will be in attendance. Free to attend. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10545.

Nothing to Lose with Kim Suhr

Time: 1-2 p.m. CDT

Location: Portage County Public Library, 1001 Main St., Stevens Point

Kim Suhr, Director of Red Oak Writing, will talk about her debut novel Nothing to Lose, which takes place in Wisconsin. Free to attend. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10560.



From Boxing Ring to Boardroom with Héctor Colón

Time: 2-3 p.m. CDT

Location: Zoom

Colón, a native of Milwaukee, will discuss his book From Boxing Ring to Boardroom, which covers his transition from a championship boxer to becoming the President and CEO of Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, and the Executive Director of the Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services. Free to attend. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10537.

Shadow Tracker with Jonathan Barnett

Time: 3-4 p.m. CDT

Location: Portage County Public Library, 1001 Main St., Stevens Point

Barnett will discuss his debut novel Shadow Tracker, which is the first book in a trilogy. The book follows a small band of villagers on the edge of civilization who try to rescue loved ones that were captured by an invading army. Free to attend. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10558.

Drawing Along with Graphic Artist Gillian Goerz

Time: 4-5 p.m. CDT

Location: Zoom

During this virtual talk, author and illustrator Gillian Goerz will talk about her middle-grade graphic novels Shirley & Jamila Save Their Summer and Shirley & Jamila’s Big Fall, and draw a character along with attendees. This event is aimed at tweens and teens. Free to attend. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10532.

The Streel with Mary Logue

Time: 5-6 p.m. CDT

Location: Portage County Public Library, 1001 Main St., Stevens Point

Midwest author Mary Logue will talk about her latest novel The Streel, about an Irish woman who moves to Deadwood and gets by on her wits and ingenuity. Logue has written over a dozen mysteries, as well as books for young adults. Free to attend. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10559.



An Evening with Taylor Jenkins Reid

Time: 7-8 p.m. CDT

Location: Zoom

Taylor Jenkins Reid

Author Taylor Jenkins Reid has written such best-sellers as Malibu Rising, Daisy Jones & the Six and The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo. Reid will talk about Malibu Rising, and answer audience questions, during this virtual talk! Free to attend, with registration required. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10542.

Sunday, September 26

The Wizard of Oz and L. Frank Baum’s “Fairy Cinema” with Cary Elza

Time: 10-11 a.m. CDT

Location: Zoom

UW-Stevens Point Professor Cary Elza will talk about the success of The Wizard of Oz, and how author L. Frank Baum was inspired to bring his vision to the silver screen (before the famous 1939 adaptation.) Free to attend. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10557.

Frank Meade with Chris Gerboth

Time: 1-2 p.m. CDT

Location: Zoom

Gerboth will discuss his 2021 novel Frank Meade, about a faded rock star and actor who returns to his ultraconservative hometown in Colorado. It’s not long before his return, and other events, turn the community upside down. Free to attend. For more info, visit https://www.mcpl.us/cwbf/events/10563.

All Central Wisconsin Book Festival events are free to attend. Registration is required for select events. For more information and further updates, visit www.mcpl.us/cwbf.