WAUSAU – The city will close lanes of traffic on North First and Union avenues beginning Sept. 15 for concrete pavement repairs. One lane of traffic will be maintained during the construction and access to driveways will be maintained. The project will take about four weeks to complete.

Beginning Sept. 16, concrete pavement repair will begin on North First Street between McIndoe and McClellan streets. Southbound traffic and access to driveways will be maintained during construction. The project will take about four weeks to complete.