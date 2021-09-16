WAUSAU – Connexus Credit Union’s philanthropic program, Connexus Cares, has donated $125,000 to the Feeding our Communities with United Services building relocation project, a dollar-for-dollar campaign match of all donations made between May and August of 2021.

“The outpouring of support we’ve seen for FOCUS is truly inspirational, and Connexus Cares is thrilled to be able to match the full $125,000 in donations we challenged the community to raise for this great cause,” said Boyd Gustke, Connexus president and CEO. “We’re incredibly grateful for the opportunity to support the critical resources FOCUS offers, which will make a difference in the lives of so many in South Wood County.”

FOCUS was established in 2020 when three local nonprofits merged resources to address food insecurity in the South Wood County area of Wisconsin. Previously, Connexus Cares had provided funding to South Wood Emerging Pantry Shelf (SWEPS), The Neighborhood Table, and Rapids Family Backpacks as individual organizations, and is honored to now support their collaboration under FOCUS.