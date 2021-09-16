The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminds bikers of road construction projects during the week of the Tomahawk Fall Ride, Sept. 13 through Sept. 19.

While visitors to the Northwoods take to the open road this weekend, motorists are reminded that every driver, and rider, can make a difference.

“We want everyone to enjoy the beauty of the Northwoods and Fall Ride activities without getting distracted from our responsibilities as drivers and passengers,” North Central Region Director Ken Wickham said. “Eliminate distractions, slow down and look twice for motorcyclists.”

Area road construction projects that Fall Ride participants may encounter:

Lincoln County

Highway 51 between the Lincoln County line and Highway K in Merrill

A single lane of traffic in each direction is traveling on the existing Highway 51 northbound lanes with a 55 mph speed limit.

Median crossovers are being used to direct traffic to the on- and off-ramps at highways Q, 64 and K. Every exit is signed with a 40 mph advisory speed limit.

Motorists could encounter flashing beacon signs and speed sensors up to 6 miles in advance of the work zone, flashing when traffic ahead is slowed to below 40 mph or stopped.

Temporary rumble strips are also present prior to the traffic change on Highway 51 northbound and southbound.

Highway 51/Lincoln County Q bridge (Exit 205)

The Highway Q bridge over Highway 51 is down to a single lane. Traffic using the Highway 51 off-ramps and Highway Q bridge will encounter temporary traffic signals.

Marathon County

Highway 107 between highways B and 153