STEVENS POINT – A collection of performance art on video will be showcased at the first art exhibit of the fall semester at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Edna Carlsten Art Gallery.

“Embodied” will be on exhibit Sept. 17 through Nov. 5.

Documented performance art and experimental video by nine performance artists will be projected and shown on TV screens at the gallery. Visitors can view each piece as they play simultaneously and continuously, creating a conversation among the works themselves within the space, said Melissa Airy, a studio art lecturer in the School of Design and Communication.

“The exhibition was inspired by the need for more exposure to contemporary art and experimental time-based art in our campus community and Central Wisconsin as a whole,” Airy said. “As the department turns toward a more interdisciplinary approach to creating art, our hope is to display works that support that creative process.”

The collection of work explores how identities, emotions and experiences are perceived within the human body while concurrently being expressed and understood by the outside world, she said.

Viewer discretion is advised.

The gallery, on the second floor of the Noel Fine Arts Center on campus, is open to the public for free. Hours are Mondays, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Wednesdays, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; and Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon. The gallery is closed on Sundays. Face coverings are required indoors on the UW-Stevens Point campus.

Source: UWSP