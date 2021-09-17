Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured business is The Landing, a new space in Wausau for people age 55 and older who are craving a central place to enrich their lives and connect with others in a safe, welcoming and gorgeous environment. The Landing, 707 Third St., Wausau, allows seniors to gather, move and grow, while establishing and nurturing friendships along the way. Members quickly find themselves enveloped in a close community with an array of opportunities to choose from including art classes, food demonstrations, games, coffee with friends, fitness programs and much more. Director Kate Florek, Assistant Director Carly Hanney and Programming Manager Matthew Johnson are the core of the leadership team at The Landing, which opened in October 2019 and is nestled next to the YMCA in downtown Wausau. Much more than a senior center, The Landing is a fantastic place to socialize and maintain a healthy lifestyle, all with a caring staff and a carefully-planned range of programs. Carly Hanney explains how The Landing was launched, what makes it unique and what she’s most proud of in this question and answer session.

Q: When was your business established, and what prompted you to start?

A: In 2014, a group of individuals in the Wausau area came together to explore the feasibility of creating a senior center to serve a growing population of older adults in our community. As part of that process, the Dwight and Linda Davis Foundation expressed interest in the project and approached the YMCA as a partner. Plans developed, and a great deal of attention and effort was placed on creating a space where members would feel welcomed and inspired to re imagine every year as a time to gather, move and grow. In October 2019, The Landing opened its doors and now exists as much more than a senior center.

Q: Tell us about your business. What products or services do you offer?

A: The Landing is more than four walls for socializing. It’s a central place for you to do more of what you love – under one roof. Find community, continue to learn and explore every facet of health with the YMCA close by. From art classes, games and coffee with friends to community programs and fitness, you will find your center at The Landing. We help adults 55-plus celebrate age and explore new passions by providing a calendar full of wide-ranging experiences.

Q: What makes your business unique? What sets you apart?

A: We believe that age should be celebrated in experiences, not measured in numbers. Our members feel connected, accepted and welcomed, whatever their life story or journey. In The Landing, you’ll belong, in a space that feels like home.

Q: What are you most proud of accomplishing?

A: Like everyone, we needed to make changes to our operations as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. While our doors were physically closed just five short months after they first opened, we made the transition to offering virtual experiences and weekly meals to go so our members felt less isolated and remained connected in spite of everything. As a result, we can now continue to provide more ways for members to feed mind and body – their way.

Connect with The Landing

The Landing – 707 N. 3rd St, Wausau

715-841-1855

thelandingwausau.com and https://www.facebook.com/TheLandingWausau/