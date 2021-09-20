Beau O. Corey, 51, of Wausau, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side on Friday, September 17th, 2021 after a lengthy illness.

Beau was born October 31, 1969 in Solano, California to the late Henry D. and Pamela (Timmons) Corey. He grew up, attended school and lived in Vacaville, CA before moving to Wisconsin in 2007.

Beau proudly served his country during the Gulf War in the U.S. Army and was always ready and willing to lend an ear to fellow Brothers In Arms. He loved his dogs, music, camping, target shooting and making people laugh.

Beau is survived by his wife Jamie (Schober) of Wausau, son Jacob of Vacaville, CA, half-brother Part “Bubba” (Ashley) Corey of Hattiesburg, MS, half-sister Penny (Andrew) Garner of New Augusta, MS, dog Sasha, in-laws Bruce & Susan Penegor of Ontonagon, MI, numerous sister and brother in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends Lesley and Jake.

Beau was preceded in death by his beloved dogs Joey and Hanna, his parents, grandparents, two brothers Henry “Hank” of Los Angeles, CA and William Wesley “Wes” of Vacaville, CA.

Funeral arrangements with military honors will occur at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to, or visit, a local veterans organization of your choice in his memory.

Shirley J. Gleason

Shirley J. Gleason, 77, was born September 19, 1943 to the late Harold and Loretta (Eckes) Prieve. She passed away September 17, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center- Weston surrounded by her family. Shirley married her high school sweetheart and life-long love, Merritt Gleason, on January 28, 1961. They were married 58 years before he passed away on January 17, 2019.

For years, Shirley helped Merritt on the family farm, mostly driving the tractor for baling hay. In their early farming days, they would also cut and haul wood to the papermill in Rothschild. Merritt and Shirley owned some of the first snowmobiles in the area and were members of several snowmobile clubs. Shirley was also very involved in the Ringle community as she served for many years at the town hall on voting day as well as part of the Ringle Sportsman’s Club. Shirley’s most important full-time job was as a stay-at-home mom and raising four children. Once the kids were grown, Shirley then went to work at the Schofield Auto Auction as the cook. She eventually worked full-time at Eastbay when it was a family-owned business. She loved working there and loved talking with coworkers and customers every day. Eventually, Shirley retired from Eastbay and helped raise the next generation. She loved being a grandma and loved to babysit for each of her five grandchildren, often more than one at a time.

Shirley was all about family! She enjoyed watching all of the kids play sports as they were growing up and coached many 4-H basketball teams. She loved watching the Milwaukee Brewers as well. She was very involved in the Market Animal Show and Sale where she was a member of the animal weigh-in committee. She looked forward to watching her kids and grandkids show their animals at the fair every year. Shirley loved to bake and cook. The more she could cook for, the better. Her homemade bread and Thanksgiving dressing were some of the best! She also enjoyed bowling, knitting, and late-night swims in the pool.

Shirley is survived by her children Deb (Lynnea) Gleason, Mike (Lisa) Gleason and Sue (Tim) Walter. Her grandchildren Samantha, Brian and Brett Gleason, and Matthew and Aiden Walter. She is also survived by her sister Mary Beth Tolley (Butch Bliese), brother Terry (Mary) Prieve, sisters-in-law Sharon and Carol Prieve, brother-in-law Jack Gleason and several nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by Merritt, her parents, son Brian, father-in-law John Gleason, brothers Kenneth and Patrick Prieve, brother-in-law Emmet Gleason, nephews Andy and Kevin Prieve and nieces Melissa Fleming and Lisa Gleason.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel with visitation beginning at 9:30 am. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. The service will be livestreamed and recorded for those unable to attend and can be accessed here.

Our family wishes to thank Dr. Bart Isaacson as well as Sherri and Sarah from Lakeland Care for their compassionate care over the years.

Julie A. Prinz

Julie (Halverson) Prinz, 66, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born February 14, 1955, in Wausau, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Harold and Shirley Halverson. Julie graduated from Wausau East High School and was a graduate of Northcentral Technical College. Prior to her retirement she spent her career working for Northcentral Technical College in various roles. She had a passion for education and learning.

Julie was a fun-loving spirit and will be remembered for her generous heart. She was the magic behind every holiday. She loved spending time with her family, being a grandma, caring for her beloved dog Finn and granddog Rocky. She also enjoyed shopping and traveling with her daughter, listening to music, flowers, and cooking.

Survivors include her daughter Elizabeth (Ryan) Hahn, grandson Parker Hahn, sisters Linda (Robert) Becker, Mary (Thomas) Weiland, and Susan (Walter) Hitt, brother Thomas Halverson, brother-in-law Jerry Knetter and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was proceed in death by her sister Laurie Knetter.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, September 23, 2021, at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 11:00 am until time of the service at the Sixth Street funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Raymond C. Teske

Raymond C. Teske, 85, village of Maine, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at his home.

He was born May 7, 1936 in the town of Berlin, son of the late Clifford and Marie (Moeck) Teske. On October 29, 1955, he was united on marriage to Leona Stahel at Trinity Lutheran Church, town of Stettin. She preceded him in death on February 12, 2005.

For many years, Raymond worked as a sheet metal worker for Mid-State Contracting in Wausau until his retirement. He was a lifetime member of the National Trappers Association and a longtime member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Wausau. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed polka dancing, fishing, making maple syrup and woodworking. He made many things out of wood, bear traps for the Trappers Association and cabinets for family just to name a few.

Survivors include, two sons, John (Cathy) Teske, Wausau and their son, Travis Teske, Stevens Point and Bill (Debra) Teske and their children, Stacy Dreifke, Tonya (Dustin) Trannor and Harley Teske, all of Rio; three step great-grandchildren; three sisters, Marilyn (Brian) Luedtke, Merrill, MaryAnn (Alan) Aschbrenner, Rib Falls and Margie Sandstrum, Windsor; his special companion, Lorraine Wilde; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, Leona, he was preceded in death by one sister, Molly Untiedt.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Friday, September 24, 2021 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Wausau. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Face masks will be required to attend visitation and services.

Memorials may be directed to St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Wausau.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Meta ‘Mickey’ Gatz

Meta M. ‘Mickey’ Gatz, 94 of Wausau, died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Mickey was born on November 4, 1926 in the town of Easton, Marathon County, the daughter of Clarence and Alma (Nienow) Jensema.

Mickey graduated from Birnamwood High School at the age of 16 in 1943. On August 24, 1946, Mickey was united in marriage to Stanley Gatz at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Schofield. He preceded her in death on August 8, 2006.

After high school, she worked in Milwaukee during World War II. She then moved to the Wausau area where she did secretarial work. Then, in Eau Claire, she worked for the University of Wisconsin in the admissions office. Later, she moved to Madison and was a confidential secretary for the Board of Regents at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. After retirement, the couple moved to Eagle River.

Mickey enjoyed playing cards, golfing with the Madison gals, board games, reading books and loved to travel. She especially enjoyed their retired winters in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Mickey is survived by her children, Patricia (Gary) Menard of Eau Claire, Tom Gatz of Birnamwood, Jeanne Gatz of Menomonie, Jim Gatz of Eau Claire and David (Diane Williams) Gatz of New Buffalo, MI; grandchildren, Jonathan Menard, Bradley Miller, Allen Miller, Daniel Gatz, Theresa Gatz and Nicole Gatz; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Dean Gatz; her siblings, Alice Wenzel, Harold Jensema and Dorothy Krueger and her parents-in-law, Reinhold and Alma Gatz.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home in Birnamwood. Rev. Eric Hauan will preside. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00am until the time of service at the funeral home. Memories and messages of support may be shared at SchmidtSchulta.com.

The family would like to thank Aspirus Wausau Hospital-Palliative Care Unit for all of their kindness and compassion. We can’t thank you enough.