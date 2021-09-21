By The Associated Press (AP) — PGA OF AMERICA

RYDER CUP

Site: Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

Course: Whistling Straits (Straits). Yardage: 7,387. Par: 71.

Defending champion: Europe.

Television: Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 8-9 a.m. (Golf Channel), 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. (NBC).

All-time series: United States leads 26-14-2.

Captains: Padraig Harrington (Europe), Steve Stricker (United States).

European roster: Paul Casey, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Ian Poulter, Jon Rahm, Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger.

U.S. roster: Daniel Berger, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas.

Notes: While the Americans lead the series dating to 1927, Europe holds an 11-8-1 advantage since 1979 when the Britain & Ireland team was expanded to include continental Europe. … The matches were postponed one year because of the pandemic. It now will switch back to odd-numbered years as it once was. … The Americans have six Ryder Cup rookies, their most since 2008 when they won at Valhalla. … Sergio Garcia has contributed 25 1/2 points, the most of any player in the Ryder Cup. … This is the first Ryder Cup without Phil Mickelson playing since 1993. He is one of the assistant captains. … Whistling Straits has held the PGA Championship three times, most recently in 2015. Americans finished runner-up in all three PGAs. … Steve Stricker is the first Ryder Cup captain who previously served as Presidents Cup captain. … The average age of the U.S. team is 29, making this its youngest team at a Ryder Cup.

Next time: Marco Simone in Italy in 2023.

Online: https://www.rydercup.com/