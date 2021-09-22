The Village of Marathon City announced today it has received notification from the Wisconsin DNR that it has been selected as a recipient of a $450,000 Federal Land & Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) Grant.

The LWCF Grant funds will be added to funds raised by the Village for a new Outdoor Recreation Facility to be located in Marathon City. The new facility will feature two regulation high school softball fields, two 12U baseball fields, two fully lighted regulation outdoor basketball courts and a challenge course playground. The facility will be home of the Marathon High School Softball program, the youth summer baseball and softball programs sponsored by American Legion Post 469 and local youth travel baseball / softball teams.

In addition, the relocated Veteran’s Park will be the new home of the Annual Marathon Fun Days featuring a pair of new modern pavilions, expanded parking options and more space enabling greater flexibility for event planners. The pavilions will be available to the public throughout the year for graduation parties, family gatherings and other community events.

“The new Outdoor Recreation Facility will significantly expand the number of available fields and the recreation options for community members,” said David Belanger, Village President. “The Veteran’s Park relocation is part of the broader plan for growth and sustainability of the Village. We look forward to the next phase in these efforts.”

“The Village has been working to secure the funding for the project for over a year,” said Andy Kurtz, Village Administrator, “and the award of the Land & Water Conservation Fund Grant will be a significant contribution to the project.”

Construction is planned for the spring of 2022 with the facility being open in the spring of 2023. Renderings of the proposed facility can be found at

https://www.marathoncity.org/community/parks-and-rec/marathon-softball-baseball-complex and-veterans-park/ .

