Alan L. Ziegel

Alan L. Ziegel, 63, Wausau passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at the Hospice House, Wausau.

He was born September 30, 1957, in Wausau, son of Rosemary (Ziegel) and David Groth, Wausau. Alan was a 1976 graduate of Wausau East High School.

For over 27 years Alan was a machine tender at the former Wausau Papers in Brokaw. Prior to his retirement he worked at Crystal Finishing for five years. Alan enjoyed Wisconsin’s sports teams, Packers, Brewers and the Badgers. If you saw Alan out, he always had the Badgers colors on.

Family was also very important to Alan. He had a family with his friends that he shot pool with and also played softball with. Most importantly he cherished his own family, especially his nieces and nephew.

Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Rosemary (David) Groth, Wausau, his sister, Lisa (Jamie) Van Hammond, Appleton, his nieces and nephew, Alyson, Ian and Ava Van Hammond and his aunts and uncles, Imogene Niewolny, Janice Ruplinger, Ervin Ziegel Jr., Gerald and Florence Ziegel and Kenneth and Beverly Ziegel and many cousins.

Alan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ervin (Norma) Ziegel, his step grandparents, Emil (Margaret) Groth, his aunts and uncles, Walter Niewolny, Isabelle Ruplinger, Elton (Carol) Ziegel, Ivan Ruplinger and Ruth Ziegel.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. The Rev. Timothy Smith from Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, town of Maine. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the Stewart Avenue funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau or Aspirus Hospice House. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com. Alan’s family would like to extend a sincere thank you to all the staff at the Hospice House for the outstanding care they all gave him during his stay with them.

Clara C. Literski

Clara C. Literski, 93, of Weston, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Cedar Ridge Elder Services, Weston, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.



She was born on August 13, 1928, in Galloway, daughter of the late Felix and Gertrude (Wierzba) Wrycza. On January 25, 1947, she married Herman Literski at St. Florian Catholic Church in Hatley. He preceded her in death in 1976.



Clara was a homemaker and a wonderful mother who loved her flower and vegetable gardens. She was a great cook and was known for her wonderful homemade chicken dumpling soup. She enjoyed having family gatherings at the holidays and her family was so important to her. She also enjoyed trips to the casino, especially playing the slot machines and bingo.



Survivors include her children, Betty (David) Sims, Jerry (Mary Jo) Literski, both of Wausau, twin daughters, Carol Literski of Wausau and Kathy (Gary) Babl of Knowlton, Linda (Bob) Gaebel of Hustisford, and Sharon (Dave) Gwidt of Wausau; grandchildren, Dennis (Jodi) Sims of MN, Jennifer (Tim) Fournier of Wausau, Amy Literski of Schofield, Pat Literski (Monica Pickard) of Wausau, Jerome Literski (Constance Case) of Wausau, Shane Babl of Gleason, Stacy (Lucas) Babl-Grancorvitz of Brookfield, Angela Mattie of AZ, Kristy Matti of Milwaukee, Michael (Amber) Gwidt of Mosinee, and Sarah Lyon (Reggie Taylor) of Wausau; 20 great-grandchildren; one sister, Eleanor Grywacz of Stevens Point; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Dennis in infancy, and 8 siblings.



Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Agnes Parish, 6101 Zinser St., Weston. Rev. Gregory Bohren will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service on Thursday at the church.

Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. You may leave messages and condolences for her family at brainardfuneral.com.



The family would like to thank the staff of Cedar Ridge Elder Care, especially Elizabeth and Paula, as well as Carla of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, for all of the care and kindness shown to Clara and her family.

Betty A. Mason

Betty Mason (born Elizabeth Ann Stone) passed away on 7 September at her home in Wausau, Wisconsin. She had recently celebrated her 91st birthday. A resident of Wausau since 1972, Betty was a Licensed Practical Nurse at North Central Healthcare Center for over 30 years. She was a long-time member of PEO the women’s philanthropic organization, an avid member of multiple bridge clubs, as well as a founding member of Wausau book clubs. Frequent touring to many parts of the country with a regular group of friends also became an important activity. She was also an enthusiastic knitter, making clothes for her family and for sale.

Betty was born at Detroit, Michigan in 1930. Her parents, Garrett and Joanna Stone raised her mostly on their small farm in Plymouth (now Canton), Michigan, first during the Great Depression, then during World War 2. She learned to take on responsibility early, to work hard, be independent, and forge ahead. Betty thoroughly enjoyed other people’s company but never liked to be fawned over.

She graduated from Plymouth High School in 1949, where she met her future husband Eric Mason. They were married the next year and moved near Chicago, to Evergreen Park, Illinois, where they started their family and began their eventual re-migration over the years, via Oak Lawn, Illinois and Michigan City, Indiana, back to Plymouth, then onward to Grand Haven, Michigan and eventually to Wausau, Wisconsin.

During all of these transitions, Betty always gave her best to her family, even though we might not have always realized it, and even though she worked full time on her own careers. She was a den mother, made costumes for school events, helped with school work, introduced us to the joy of cooking and baking, and instilled a love for reading as a result of many nightly readings out loud to her children. While also running the household, cooking, and taking care of us all, she was also a sometimes truant officer.

Laurence “Eric” Mason, her husband of 58 years, predeceased her in 2008, as did her son Robert in 2019. She is survived by David (Barbara) Mason of Allegan, MI, Paul (Carla) Mason of Madison, WI, Jeffrey (Barbara Medina) Mason of Milwaukee, WI, Linda (Richard) Buettner of Yorba Linda, CA, and Mark Mason of Wausau. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Kyle Buettner, Kathryn Thompson, Marilyn Starckenburg, Jonathan Geir, Nicholaus Mason, Ashley Stack, Garrett Mason, Natachia Porten. She is also survived by her siblings Jeanne Berger of Wixom, MI; Mary Rau of Harrison, MI; Pat (Rod) Rapp of Rosebush, MI; James (Eileen) Stone of Ypsilanti, MI.

Carol A. Burris

Carol A. Burris, 79, Wausau, formerly of Mosinee, died Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born May 30, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois, daughter of the late Francis and Marianne “Mae” (Sergot) Blue. On July 29, 1960, she married Raymond Burris Jr. in Chicago. He preceded her in death on October 9, 2011.

For nearly 40 years, Carol had been a consultant with Mary Kay Cosmetics.

Survivors include her six children, Raymond (Debra Echart) Burris III, Wausau, Debra (Dean McKinley) Kasten, Merrill, Sherry (Alan) Klitzka, Mattoon, Kevin Burris, Mosinee, Dan Burris, Wausau and Tammy Radzinski, Monico, 23 grandchildren, 59 great grandchildren and one great granddaughter expected in November, her siblings, Arlene Aljanich, Palm Springs, CA and Robert (Carol) Blue, Tinley Park, IL; and many nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents and husband, Raymond, she was preceded in death by two great grandchildren, Kyleigh and Gavin Fochs; daughter-in-law, Debbie Burris; and two brothers, Thomas and Frances Blue.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

James P. Healy

James Patrick Healy, 79, town of Holton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and children, on Monday, September 20, 2021 under the care of Hope Hospice.

He was born August 1, 1942 in Chicago, IL, son of the late Joseph and June (Salter) Healy. On May 7, 1966, he was united in marriage to Joan Gregoire in Chicago.

Jim was a veteran of the United States Army National Guard. He was a firefighter with the Chicago Fire Department until his retirement. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, watching sports on television, hunting and fishing, and hunting trips out West with his hunting buddies. He also loved to share his life and firefighting stories with family and friends.

Survivors include, his loving wife of 55 years, Joan; six children, Kathleen (James) Egre, Laura (Dan) Sanchez, Melissa Healy, Sean (Marie) Healy, Colleen (Terry) Halopka and Shannon (Tommy) Ploeckelman; grandchildren, Cyri Watson, Melissa (Josh) Lee, Corrine (Trent) Arn, Luke (Randi) Watson, Kaity (Austin) Richardson, Jeremiah Egre, Nolen, Remy and Abigail Crabtree, Caden Healy, Samantha, Elizabeth and Victoria Healy, RoseMary and Grace Hughes, River, Ella and Tanner Halopka, Madelynn, Bennett, Titus, Faith and Silas Ploeckelman; great-grandchildren, Bridget, Wade, David, Ziva, Alexis, Cordelia, Oliver, Calvin, Raegan, Harper, Hadley and one on the way; a brother, John (Maureen) Healy; a brother-in-law, Steve (Jeanne Rose) Bezenyei; a stepbrother, Brad (Kathy) Beyer; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, Edward Beyer; an infant son, Michael Healy; an infant great-grandson, Rain Watson; a sister, Jeanne Mary Bezenyei; and a nephew, Kevin Healy.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens, with Pastor Jeffrey Solwold presiding. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. and again on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services, all at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Milan Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Athens American Legion and Athens Veterans of Foreign Wars.

A memorial fund is being established in James’s memory.

Glenn A. Schirmer

Glenn A. Schirmer 84, Wausau, died November 12, 2020 at Mount View Care Center, Wausau.



He was born December 4, 1935 to Raymond and Clara (Hein) Schirmer in Rib Lake Wis.



Glenn had bronchitis and whooping cough when he was three, which caused him to lose his hearing. He went to school in Marshfield and graduated from PJ Jacobs Senior high school in Stevens Point Wisconsin in 1952.



After graduating Glenn went to work helping with the family business hauling milk in Rib Lake. In 1964 Glenn went into business with his brother Ray and Father Ray Sr. to form Glen- Ray Radiator Shop in Wausau.



Glenn married Mary Lou Glaeser on August 20, 1966 together they had four daughters. Glenn was involved in many social clubs over the years including; Central Wisc. Lion Club, Wisc. Snowmobile Club of the Deaf, Wisc. Deaf Anglers, North American Snowmobilers of the Deaf, & Rib Mountain Silent Club. Through the years, he created many good friendships in the deaf community. Glenn enjoyed fishing, going up to the cottage in Ogema, and hunting with family and friends. Many great memories were made during rifle season. After retiring in 1998 he enjoyed traveling to Rib Lake to watch high school sports.



Survivors include his four daughters: Sue (Joel) Telford Mosinee, Betsy (Alan) Blaschka Wausau , Karen Schirmer Wausau , and Clara (Brian) Christianson, Madison; five grandchildren, Becca ( Dan) Thurs, Joey Blaschka, Jarrett and Emma Telford, and Max Christianson; one great grandson, William Thurs; sisters, Carole(Matt) Jari, Andrianne (Paddy) Schneider, Patsy (Jim) Biddle, and Kathy Deicher; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Schirmer, Geri Glaeser, and Dianette Glaeser. Numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Clara Schirmer, his wife Mary Lou Schirmer, Step mother Margret (Polack) Schirmer, his brothers, Robert, Raymond, Irving Schirmer and his sister Pearl Hubbard.

A special thank you to the nursing and support staff at Mount View Lakeside for their wonderful care and sincere friendship of dad during his stay.

A Celebration of Glenn’s Life will be held Saturday October 2, 2021 at Bunkers Tribute Golf Course, 1001 Golf Club Road, Wausau. Friends are invited to stop in anytime between 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Bunker’s Clubhouse for a time of fellowship.

Norman B. Ciszewski

Norman B. Ciszewski, 91 of Bevent, died on Monday, September 20, 2021 at The Bay at Sheriden in Kenosha.

Norman was born on January 26, 1930 in the Town of Reid, the son of John and Theresa (Mullen) Ciszewski.

On October 1, 1949, Norman was united in marriage to Mildred Tuskowski.

Norman owned his own trucking business and dairy farm. He also had a cucumber receiving business that he had run for over 20 years. Norman made many casino trips and enjoyed playing Sheepshead.

Norman is survived by his wife, Mildred; son, Duane (Shirley) Ciszewski; grandchildren, Jill (Keith) Walkowski and John Ciszewski; great grandchildren, Katelyn and Bethany Walkowski; as well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Norman Jr. in infancy, and Scott; brothers, Lawrence and Norbert; and sisters, Lorraine Kostka and Irene Tushkowski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Rev. Augustine Bentil will preside. Visitation will be held from 9 AM until the time of mass at church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.