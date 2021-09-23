By Shereen Siewert

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday on Hwy. 51 south of Minoccqua, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department.

Dispatchers took a 911 call at about 6:37 p.m. Wednesday reporting the crash, on Hwy. 51 at County Road D in the town of Hazelhurtst.

Police say a 68-year old man was driving west in a 1973 Opel Classic 2-door sedan was traveling westbound on County D and entered the intersection of Hwy. 51 and County Road D. A man driving a 2000 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling southbound on Highway 51 when he struck the vehicle that entered the intersection.

The 68-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of family members.

The State Patrol Reconstruction Team, Hazelhurst Fire, Cassian Fire, Minocqua Fire, Little Rice Fire, Oneida County Ambulance and the Oneida County Highway Department assisted the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.