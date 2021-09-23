MADISON — The University of Wisconsin System and the Wisconsin Technical College System have signed an agreement that makes it easier for students to transfer among and up to 72 credits between the two higher education systems.

The agreement, effective Sept. 1, meets a statutory requirement that the two systems identify at least 72 credits of core general education courses for transfer by the 2022-23 academic year.

“This student-centered agreement will improve the quality of higher education in Wisconsin and is a win for students and our two systems,” said UW System President Tommy Thompson in a news release.

The agreement underscores the collaboration between the UW System and WTCS, Thompson said, including previous transfer deals that had smoothed the way for up to 30 transfer credits.

“The commitment of our faculty and staff to Wisconsin students is incredible,” Thompson said. “The agreement is accessible to students and will save them time and money. It increases consistency for credit transfer among UW System and WTCS campuses.”

The agreement will be up for review in 2023, when additional courses from both systems could be added.