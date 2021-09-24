WAUSAU – From its rich team history and game-day traditions to the NFL’s only official Fan Hall of Fame, love for Green Bay Packers football brings Wisconsinites together like nothing else can. This week, Wisconsin Public Radio takes a look behind the scenes at the NFL’s only community-owned team, hearing from players, journalists, super fans and other Packers enthusiasts.

Hosts Shereen Siewert and Ezra Wall welcome at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, several guests, including former player and Packers Hall of Fame inductee Mark Tauscher, Packers team historian Cliff Christl and longtime video journalist Keith Donavan for a look at the team’s unique relationship with their fans and the impact those relationships have in communities throughout Wisconsin and beyond.

