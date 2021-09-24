Mark G. Mattioli

In loving memory of Mark Mattioli who passed away peacefully in his sleep after a courageous battle with cancer, September 17th, 2021, at the age of 61, at his home in Mosinee.

He was preceded in death by his father Jerome and his mother Maryann Labarge Mattioli.

Survivors include: his son Michael Mattioli, his brother Jeff (Lynn) Mattioli and his nephews, Reiker and Aiden, his step Mother, Carolyn and step sister, Dianna Faton, Uncle, Jimmy (Patti) Mattioli.

Also survived by the love of his life, for sixteen years, Lynn Olson and her family including: “Baby girl” Jen (Chris) Rose, Rod (Christina) Olson, Matthew (Jen) Olson, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren, Harper and Hudson, his side kick “buddy” the cat and numerous friends, coworkers from Mosinee and surrounding areas.

Mark was a very accomplished musician. While in high school, he toured Wisconsin with the rock band Bad Habit. Shortly after, he joined the very popular group New Country Sound. He would later perform with the groups Queote, Slybilly and had stints with Dennis Puckett and countless others. He also performed and recorded with the John Altenburgh Jazz Ensemble where he appeared on recordings that reached the National Jazz Charts. Mark further recorded with Johnny & The MoTones at Sun Studios, Memphis TN for their debut album “Two Hits for The Kitty” that spent 18 weeks in the World’s Blues Chart. At Sun Studios, Mark was very excited to record on Ringo Starr’s drum set. Mark was also the house drummer at RiverSide Productions Recording Studio where he appeared on hundreds of recordings, including the theme song for Wisconsin Public Radio’s Route 51 and the movie “The Best Christmas Ball Ever” played every year on the ION Channel. He also has numerous credits as assistant recording engineer. He was awarded several Wisconsin “Addy Awards” and was also presented a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Central Wisconsin Rock & Roll Revival Committee. His passion was music and his accomplishments were seemingly endless. He performed at Hodag Country Music Festival, The Grand Theater, Wausau, and countless music festivals and venues. Mark wants to thank all of the musicians he played and recorded with, whom he called “Brothers,” for the wonderful musical journey.

There will be a celebration of life at Paper City Lanes in Mosinee, WI on Sunday October 3rd from 1 to 4pm and the first drink is in on Mark. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, is assisting the family. Online condolences can be directed to the family at www.bestefh.com.

Mary C. Gaab

Mary C. Gaab, 59 of Wausau, passed away peacefully Monday, September 20th, 2021 at Abbotsford Healthcare Center in Abbottsford, Wisconsin.

Mary was born in Wausau, Wisconsin on August 2nd, 1962 to James and Norma (Brost) Gaab, and lived in Wausau all her life. She attended St. Mary’s grade school and was a 1981 graduate of Newman High School. She earned a college degree in Business from North Central Technical College. Mary worked in retail most of her adult life. She helped her parents and sister establish Nice As New in Wausau, worked at K-Mart, and was proud of the 16 + years that she was a loyal employee of the Wausau Walmart. Mary loved animals, but especially her cats Shadow & Neenzy who were her constant companions for 17 years. She was an avid Packer fan, enjoyed old shows on Me TV, and visiting a casino now and then with her family.

Mary never married, but lived a full life traveling with family & relatives, and taking care of her family and home both of which she loved dearly.

She is survived by her brother Daniel (Lori) Gaab of Galena, IL, neices & nephews; Michael Hoffman, Michael Fuller, Daniel (Mylinda) Fuller, Nick (Marissa) Gaab, Tiffany (Eric) Goldsmith, Bradley & Kendra Gaab.

Mary was proceeded in death by an infant son, her parents, her sister Kathy Gaab Hoffman, her brother Joseph Gaab, and her sister in law Nellie Gaab.

Per Mary’s wishes, there will be no visitation and her cremated remains will be placed in the Cremation Garden of Rest, Pine Grove Cemetary alongside her loved ones.

Dan, Lori & family would like to express sincere appreciation to the Abbotsford Health Care Center staff for the compassionate care they gave Mary during her stay with them.

Albert H. Matthiesen

Albert Henry Matthiesen, age 96, of Weston, passed away peacefully under a starry sky and full moon early Monday morning, September 20, 2021.

Albert was born February 28, 1925, to Evelyn (Haberer) and Chris Matthiesen in Evanston, Illinois. He grew up in Ravina Park, Illinois. He attained an Eagle Scout rank during that time. In 1943 he graduated from Highland Park High School, where he was on the football team and the swim team. Upon graduating from high school, he entered the Army Air Corps. He became a B-24 pilot with the commission of second lieutenant at the age of 19 during World War II. Upon being honorably discharged he attended and graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in mechanical engineering.

His first job was as a mechanical engineer at Allis Chalmers in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This is where he met and married the love of his life, Janet Danke, on December 1, 1951. The newlyweds moved to Washington, D.C. where they started their family. In 1955, they moved to Rothschild, Wisconsin where he was employed at Zimpro. During this time he received several patents for his innovative work. In 1957, they moved into the famous “yellow” house, where they resided for 60 years.

He had many hobbies and interests that included woodworking, hunting, fishing, nature, gardening, flying and magic (yes, magic). Retirement from Zimpro in 1984 would include trips throughout the United States and Europe. He was a loving husband, a supportive father, an entertaining uncle, a caring brother, a light-hearted grandfather and a fantastic storyteller.

Albert is survived by his daughters, Mary Kahler of Beaver Dam, Laura (Paul) Boyd of St. Paul, Suzanne Matthiesen of St. Paul and his sons, Chris (Cheryl) Matthiesen of Suamico and Andrew (Bridget) Matthiesen of Sussex. Grandchildren include Marne Boyd, Anders Boyd, Micah Boyd, Kyle (Yvonne) Kahler, Marisa (Matt Hoffman) Kahler, Nolan Matthiesen, Mitchell Matthiesen, Molly Matthiesen (fiancé Justin Schweitzer), and Sam Matthiesen. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Janet, his sisters, Elaine and JoAnne and his son-in-law, Stephen (Buck).

Visitation for Albert will be held from 1:00 until the time of service (2:00) at St. Andrew Church at 150202 County Road N, Wausau. Livestreaming will be available through a link on the Brainard Funeral Home website. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Copperleaf Assisted Living of Schofield and Interim Hospice and Palliative Care for their kindly care of Albert.

Memorials can be directed to the Marathon County Humane Society at 7001 Packer Drive in Wausau.

Merlin Goetsch

Merlin Goetsch 77, Marathon, died Monday, September 20, 2021 peacefully at home.

He was born December 21, 1943 in Wausau, son of Julius and Dehla (Bahr) Goetsch. On November 2, 1963 he married Sharon Dahlke at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Marathon.

Merlin grew up on the family farm before becoming a full time carpenter for many years, while also growing ginseng and dairy farming with his brother, Harley. He was a skilled logger, loved operating his bulldozer and developed the craft of restoring vintage horse wagons. His hobbies included working with Belgian Draft Horses, going to area auctions, hunting, and fixing farm equipment. Merlin had a great love for animals of all kinds. He looked forward to and faithfull attending Men’s Bible Study.

Survivors include: wife, Sharon (Dahlke) Goetsch, Marathon, children Gregory (Diane) Goetsch, Wausau, Shelley (Shawn) Kage, Marathon, and Brendon Goetsch, Wausau. Grandchildren Jared and Jessica Kage, Marathon, Alaina and Julia Goetsch, Wausau, brother Harley Goetsch, Weston, Brother-in-law Elroy Roeder, Jr., Rothschild, and sister-in-law Doris Dahlke, Merrill and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Merlin was preceded in death by many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will held at 4:30 pm Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church ELCA, (Town of Stettin) 232220 N. 120th Ave, Wausau, WI 54401.

Friends may call Sunday from 2:00-4:30 pm at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church ELCA, Town of Stettin.

Ann J. Kearns

Ann Jeanne Kearns, 82, of Athens, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born on December 5, 1938 in Brookfield, Illinois, to the late Joseph and Anna (Hulka) Svatos. On August 4, 1956, Ann married Don Kearns in Berwyn, IL. In 1969 Ann and Don made the decision to move to Wausau, Wisconsin to raise their seven children. In 1978 they decided to buy land and build a home in Athens, Wisconsin where they lived out their dreams on a small farm. They were married 60 years.

Ann enjoyed riding horses, birdwatching, and raising German Shepard puppies. Ann also worked at Century 21 as a real estate agent. She was a great supporter of our country and military and was a true and dedicated patriot. But her greatest passion was her family. She loved celebrating holidays and hosting every event, cooking almost everything herself. She was a very generous person and made sure everyone received at least one Christmas present. She taught her children and grandchildren many things including the importance of family values and unconditional love. Ann will be remembered for always helping others in need and offering her heart and home without prejudice or judgment. She was a member of Highland Community Church.

Survivors include her seven children, Donald (Jenny) Kearns, Dennis (Shelley) Kearns, Constance (Mike) Decker, Daniel (Kim) Kearns, Catherine Kearns, Darry (Penny) Kearns, David Kearns, eighteen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Ann was further preceded in death by her beloved husband Don Kearns and six brothers and sisters, Robert (Eileen) Svatos, George Svatos, Delores (Jack) Dean, Mildred (Web) Anderson, and Joseph (Lori) Svatos.

Due to COVID and to make sure everyone is safe, private services are being held. It is the intention of the family to have a “celebration of life” memorial when there is not such a severe threat of COVID. In lieu of flowers, Ann’s favorite charity was The Wounded Warrior Project. Also, feel free to sign our family guest book at helke.com.

Diane M. Holzschuh

Diane Marie Holzschuh, 83, formerly of Rhinelander, went to her Heavenly Home on September 22, 2021, to join her husband Jim, who passed away November 11, 2009. Diane was born March 29, 1938, in Rhinelander, WI to the late William and Verna (Mount) Didelot.

She attended St. Mary’s School and Senior High School, Rhinelander and attended and graduated from Green Bay College of Beauty and Cosmetology. She was in the beauty business for many years. Diane was very talented in all kinds of crafts and oil paintings, doing fifteen paintings which are treasure by family and friends. She also volunteered at Wausau Hospital and was active at Holy Name Church.

She was united in marriage to James Holzschuh October 27, 1973, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Rhinelander. They had just celebrated 36 years together before Jim passed away. Diane was a wonderful homemaker. Together, they had two homes they planned together, one in Wausau and a beautiful log home in Rhinelander on the Wisconsin River. They spent many years enjoying the beauty of the North with family and friends. They traveled a great deal together and also belonged to the Wausau Antique Auto Club and the Northern Lakes Auto Club, which they joined in the early 80’s. They had a fair amount of antique cars they enjoyed on tours.

Diane will be sadly missed by her family and friends- especially Phyllis and Gerry Klinger who were always there for Diane after she lost Jim.

Diane is survived by her nephews Mark (Gwen) and children Ashlee and Alexander Varekois of Rockford, MI and Patrick Varekois of Portage, WI; and niece Jeanne (Terry) Wright of Golden Valley, MN. She is preceded in death by her sister Bonnie Varekois.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 30 at 10:00 am at Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 1104 S 9th Ave, Wausau with visitation beginning at 9:00 am. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield. Rather than flowers, please consider making a donation to the church.

Diane’s family wishes to thank hospice and Primrose Memory Care for their care and compassion.

Karen Caviggiola

Karen Caviggiola, 60, Laughlin, Nevada, formerly of Edgar passed away Saturday, September 12, 2021, in Las Vegas.

She was born September 21, 1960, in Wausau, daughter of the late Stanley and RoseAnn (Cooney) Michalewicz. Karen was married to David Caviggiola. They later divorced.

Karen enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing and bowling. She traveled a lot for her bowling and loved the many places she was able to bowl at. Most importantly Karen cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Lindsay (Adam Meyer) Buettner, Edgar and Stephanie (Christopher Przybylski) Jorgenson, Luxemburg, her grandchildren, Lance Caviggiola, Atreya Welch and Jadon Przybylski, her siblings, Sally (Jerry) Artus, Marathon, John (Terri) Michalewicz, Newnan, GA, David (Mary) Michalewicz, Edgar, Richard (Linda) Michalewicz, Edgar and Kathy (Randy) Jansen, one brother-in-law, Ron Karlen, Marathon and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one sister, Lynn Karlen.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cassel. The Rev. Alan Wierzba will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon and again on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Karen’s name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

William A. Raatz

William A. “Bill” Raatz, 73, Edgar, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the UW Hospital, Madison after a long battle with heart failure.

He was born June 20, 1948, in Berlin, Wisconsin, son of the late Richard F. and Lauraine (Sauerbrei) Raatz. Bill graduated from Wautoma high school in 1966. He then attended MSOE in Milwaukee for computer programming. On July 13, 1968, he married Shari Groth in Redgranite. She survives.

Bill started working at St. Joseph’s hospital in Milwaukee in programming. He and Shari then moved to Marathon City in 1974 where he worked at Wausau Insurance in Data Processing. In 1976 they moved to their current home south of Edgar. In 1985 Bill started Data Resource with Charlie Dahlke writing his own computer programs for the county governments. Bill ran DRI until he retired, still doing the bookkeeping till the end.

In 1991, Bill and Shari bought a cottage on North Twin Lake near Phelps. They enjoy many vacations and long weekends relaxing and fishing. In 1996 Bill and Jon traveled to Ontario Canada for a spring bear hunt, Bill shot a beautiful brown faze black bear. Over the years Bill has also hunted Elk, Mule deer and Antelope in Colorado, Montana, Wyoming, and New Mexico. He was especially proud of his 8×7 elk he shot near Cortez CO in 2012. Bill had just received his first bobcat permit and was looking forward to hunting one this winter. He enjoyed cutting wood, riding his 4-wheeler around the woods by the house and also at the hunting land. He enjoyed wood working, making toy chests for his grandchildren. His biggest enjoyment was spending time with his grandchildren either watching their sporting events or teaching them new things.

Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Shari, Edgar, his three children, Jon (Kathy) Raatz, Edgar, Christy (Dan) Roloff, Weston and Matt Raatz, Racine, nine grandchildren, Hunter (Heather), Mitchell, William Raatz, Alexis (deceased), and Logan Roloff, Ethan, Katja, Mya, Landon Raatz, step grandson Jake Lueck, three sisters, Jean Johannes, Oshkosh, Janice Dumonson, Weston and Judy (Gary) Oleson, Arkansas and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Alexis Roloff and three brothers, Jerry, James and Tom Raatz.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Weston. The Rev. Greg Bohren will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the St. Agnes church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Lorraine M. Baranowski

Lorraine M. “Lorri” Baranowski, 73, Wausau died Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield.

She was born April 3, 1948, in Wausau, daughter of the late Edwin and Cecilia (Jagler) Baranowski.

Lorri was a 1st grade teacher at Franklin Elementary School in Wausau for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, making greeting cards and the company of her dogs over the years.

Survivors include her siblings, Nancy (Blake) Baumann, Weston, Jean Baranowski, Wausau, Marcele Warner, Mosinee, Linda (Chris) Straub, Wausau, Peggy (Rick) Hemmrich, Marathon, Cindy Baranowski, Garland, TX and Roxann Baranowski, Wausau along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

A Memorial Visitation for Lorri will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until Noon at the Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Burial will follow in the cemetery. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com. Lorri’s family would like to thank all the nurses and doctors at the Marshfield Medical Center in Weston and Marshfield for the outstanding care they gave Lorri while she was a patient with them.

Doug Bielen

Doug Bielen,(44) home town of Wausau, Wisconsin and currently a resident of Land O’Lakes Wisconsin passed away at his home Tuesday morning. He was welcomed into his everlasting life by his Father, Ken Bielen, Aunts, Paulette Le Sieur and Jodi Haroldson; his Uncles Greg Schade and Russell Haroldson Jr., paternal grandparents and cousin Kelsey Le Sieur.

Doug fought a battle with Stage 4 kidney failure with gruff and grace and is no longer hurting and at peace.In his life he enjoyed watching movies and wrestling and had a deep love of building model cars. Most of all, Doug cherished spending time with the friends and family that he loved and held so dearly. He especially loved spending time with his beloved pet and companion Phoenix and his best friend and sister, Dawn Bielen. I think you could say he even enjoyed arguing with her.

Doug was survived in death by his parents Cheryl and Randy Haroldson; his maternal grandparents Harold and Elaine Schade; his sister and best friend, Dawn Bielen, his daughter Kim Moll and newest addition to his family; grandson Zachary Burris. He was also survived in death by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Doug will be greatly missed.

Services for him will be held Tuesday, September 28 at John J. Buegetten funeral home. Visitation from 11 AM until 12:30 PM with a short service and burial immediately following. To help honor Doug’s memory we encourage you to wear the color purple, his favorite color when coming to say your goodbyes.