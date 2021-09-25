MARATHON – If you’re looking for a new plant to nurture, or even looking to get rid of some plants, you might like this four-day plant swap at the Marathon County Public Library’s Marathon Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City.

From Sept. 29 through Oct. 2, you can drop off a plant for someone else to have or take a plant that someone else has donated. Plants will be set up on a table outside the library. Stop by any time the library is open and you just might find your next favorite flower or houseplant.

Participants are asked to follow all CDC-recommended guidelines to help protect themselves and others from COVID-19.



This event is free and open to the public; no registration required. For more information, call 715-443-2775 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/10547.