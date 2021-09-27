WAUSAU – Scherrer Construction Co Inc will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29 to celebrate the completed apartment expansion project at the corner of Grand Avenue and Sturgeon Eddy Road.

The apartment project features a mix of one- and two-bedroom rental units. A total of 29 new units were created.

Scherrer Construction has been serving Wisconsin and Illinois with quality construction since 1928. The company provides each client with superior craftsmanship by developing individualized custom construction solutions. Scherrer Construction serves many industry groups, including education, healthcare, retail, industrial, municipal, religious and luxury residential sectors. The company proudly employs highly qualified, trained masons, cement finishers, carpenters and general laborers.

Scherrer Construction has a local office in Rib Mountain at 151411 Robin Lane, Suite 100. For more information, call 715-804-0830 or visit ScherrerConstruction.com.