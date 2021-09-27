Charlotte Hoecker

A new ice-skating rink has opened for Charlotte Tilden Hoecker (Char). Char passed away September 15, 2021. Charlotte was the second daughter of Ruth Grant Morgan Tilden and Laurence Stiness Tilden. She was born in Providence RI on March 1, 1929 and resided there until the age of four when her family moved to Evanston Ill.

Char grew up in Evanston Ill, attending local public schools and graduating from Evanston Township High School, where she was known as Polly. While in high school she sang in various choral groups and participated in school sponsored variety shows. When Charlotte was four her father took her to Arrington Lagoon, in Evanston Illinois, to teach her how to ice skate. Thus, began her lifelong passion for figure skating.

After high school Charlotte worked in retail in Chicago and was a member of the Chicago Skating Club. Through a connection at the skating club Charlotte was introduced to the manager of the Ice Cycles skating show. Ice Cycles was a joint venture of the Ice Capades and Shipstad and Johnson Ice Follies. Charlotte was invited to skate in the show’s chorus for nine months as they traveled around North America.

Charlotte married Raymond (Ray) Hoecker and had four children. Charlotte and Ray’s family lived in Evanston, Illinois; Dallas, Texas; Crystal Lake, Illinois; Yarmouth, Maine and finally settled in Wausau WI in 1979. She began teaching skating in her back yard while living in Illinois. Eventually she approached the town of Crystal Lake about opening a skating rink on the lakefront. When Charlotte and Ray moved to Maine, she continued skating at the Riverside Ice Arena and at Bowdoin College’s ice rink. She began taking ice dancing and freestyle lessons in her forties. When relocating to Wisconsin, the primary criteria for Charlotte and Ray was a town with a rink, a golf course, ski hill, and nearby airport! Charlotte continued taking ice dancing lessons and passed her bronze and silver dance tests. Char taught skating for nearly thirty years in Wausau, both as a volunteer and as a professional and even made the local news because she continued to teach well into her 80’s.

Char loved to be busy and active in her community. Charlotte was a lifelong singer, participating in many church choirs, including the St. John the Baptist’s choir in Wausau. She performed with CenterStage Band and Show Choir, as well as the Wausau Pro Musica women’s chorus. She volunteered for thirty-five years with Mobile Meals, volunteered with Special Olympics of Wisconsin and was part of the Shine Auxiliary. Her accomplishments also include Girl Scout leader and Crystal Lake Jaycee Auxiliary where she was instrumental in developing a babysitter safety program. Charlotte liked to golf, ski, sew, cook (rum balls for gifts at the holidays!) and attend aerobics classes. She and Ray had annual Kentucky Derby parties with all the fixings including Mint Juleps. Most of these activities she continued to do even in her 90’s. Those who met her were often struck by her quirky humor, zest for life and her feisty spirit.

Charlotte was predeceased by her younger brother Henry, and her parents. Char’s husband Ray passed away in 2010. Charlotte is survived by her son Henry (Marsha), her son Anton (Karlee), her daughter Marian (Dennis Hahn), and her daughter Sarah. She also is survived by grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 2 at St John the Baptist Episcopal Church, 330 McClelland St, Wausau, at 2:00 pm. A visitation will be held from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. Livestreaming will be available at www.brainardfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Special Olympics of Wisconsin and St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church in Wausau.

Daniel Slaughter, Sr

Daniel Slaughter, Sr., age 57, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Wausau, Wisconsin.



Born in 1964 in Garland, Texas to Rebecca Metcalf (Lea) and Clarence Slaughter III. They survive.



Daniel leaves behind his loving wife Diana, beloved cat Charlie, brothers Michael, Christopher, and Steven (Lori), children Amanda, Sheena, Daniel Jr., and Trucker (Kayleigh), numerous grandchildren and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his Uncle Dickey.



Daniel was a very proud, born and raised Texan, who loved his Dallas Cowboys. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and neighbors.



Per his request, there will not be a funeral. Private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Barbara Jo Wojtasiak

Barbara Jo Wojtasiak, 67, of Mosinee, passed away peacefully at home September 22, 2021 with her significant other, Harold, by her side.

Barb was born November 12, 1953 in Wausau to the late Robert and Mary (Okoneski) Leklem. She was faithfully employed at Wausau Insurance, then later in life at American Family Insurance. Barb loved camping and feeding her birds. She enjoyed bowling, dinners with past coworkers, and trips to Disney. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and neighbors.

Barbara is survived by her significant other Harold Osheim and their canine companion Artie; daughter Jennifer (Larry) Noller; granddaughters Delayna and Lexie Noller; sister Lindy (Bill) Penn; and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Mary Leklem; husband James Wojtasiak; and her “boys” Jake, Jackson I, and Jackson II- her loyal dogs.

A funeral service will be held Friday, October 1st at 11:00 am at Brainard Funeral Home- Wausau Chapel, 522 Adams Street, Wausau with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.

Barbara will always be loved and greatly missed.

Viola Thompson

Viola Thompson, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 24, 2021 in Oshkosh, WI. She was born on December 27, 1929 to John Wisnewski and Josephine Nowacki Wisnewski in Edgar, WI. Viola spent most of her life living in Wausau, WI.

Her family was the love of her life. She worked at Johnson Hills in Wausau for several years and enjoyed doing volunteer work at the gift shop at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She was a devout member of Saint Michaels Catholic Church. She also loved to travel seeing all fifty states and parts of Europe. She enjoyed an occasional bus trip to the nearby casinos. She was a caring, loving person and we all loved her stories, wit, humor and especially her cooking. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her son Randy Letarski (Debbie) of Oshkosh, WI; grand-children Jacob, Sarah and Lucas Letarski all of Madison, WI; stepdaughters Sharon Yach (William) of Wausau, WI, Debra Purdy of Thornton, CO and Susan Thompson-Simon (Lee) of Mosinee, WI. She is further survived by sister Joan Boser (Durand) of Rosenberg, TX and brother Elmer Wisnewski (Barb) of Rhinelander, WI. She is also survived by many step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents, husband Ernest Letarski (Married 1950 – Died 1966), husband Ken Thompson (Married 1972 – Died 1987), daughter Gail Esker (Died 1986) and nine of her siblings that passed before her.

A celebration of life will be held at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams Street, Wausau on Tuesday, September 28. Visitation will be held from 11:30 am until the time of service at 1:30 pm. A private family burial will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau, WI.

A special thank you goes to the staff of The Residence at Oshkosh, formally the Waterford, and Patricia and Pao from the Heartland Hospice Care and the rest of that staff and volunteers for the care and the compassion they showed her the past 2 years. She dearly loved her daily chats and time spent with Sharon of The Residence. They loved having a laugh together.

Joseph J. Rohmeyer Jr

Joseph J. Rohmeyer Jr., 73, died September 15, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born January 7, 1948, son of the late Joseph Sr. and Elizabeth (Rainville) Rohmeyer. Joseph was married to Nancy (Bacon) Rohmeyer for 54 years.

Survivors include his children, Michelle (Don) Stachovak, Joseph (Andrea) Rohmeyer III and Michael (Amanda) Rohmeyer; 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; one sister Gail (Dan)Dupuis and one brother Ken (Mary) Rohmeyer and 4 nieces.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Joyce Rohmeyer and his mom, dad, and sister Darline.

Joseph went to St Mary’s School, Horace Mann, and Wausau High School. He had been employed at Marathon Electronic for 44 years. He loved traveling with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joseph loved deer hunting with his children.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday October 2, 2021, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church 137801 County Road FF, Merrill, WI 54452. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

Family wants to Thank Wausau Aspirus Hospital for taking care of him and Pastor Andy Degier and Peterson/Kraemer Funeral home for doing the Service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

James S. Porter

James Scott Porter, 58, of Ringle WI, passed away at home surrounded by family on September 24, 2021.



He is survived by his wife Juliana of 27 years, daughter Gina, son Jared.



He was predeceased by his father Loyd Porter, and his mother, Georgine (Horn) Porter.



He is also survived by his brothers, Michael, (Mena, AR) and his fiancé Felicia Humphries, and Timothy of Kimberly, WI. His sister, Debra (Tony) Ritacco, Appleton, and half-sister, Sandra (Richard) Eisenach of Menasha Survive him. He is also survived by two aunts and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Visitation will be held at St. Florian Catholic Church on Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of Mass at 2:00 p.m. Father Greg Bohren will be officiating. Military Honors with burial will follow direct after.



John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

David D. Turner

David Duane Turner, 49 formerly of Wittenberg, Wisconsin was called home after a very brief and courageous battle with Cancer on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. David was born August 28, 1972 in Dubuque, Iowa to Eldon and Diane Turner (Ward).

David loved being outdoors, doing landscaping, planting Marigolds, spending time with family, reading his Bible, and even painting. He was a talented artist. He loved painting cards for family members on special occasions. David loved sharing stories of his childhood and playing cards with his family although he never quite learned to cheat at Rummy the way Grandma Ward could!

David is survived by his Paternal grandmother Margaret Turner, parents Eldon (Kara) Turner and Diane Ward, his son Jonathon Turner and granddaughter Isabella, his sisters Pam (Harry) Johnson, Kim Doll and Sara Turner. As well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

David was preceded in death by his Paternal grandfather Howard Turner, Maternal Grandparents Harold and Dagny Ward, and sister Tammy Marie, as well as other beloved family members he now holds close to him in Heaven.

David will be lovingly missed for his sense of humor, endless sharing of memories and his love of life and family. David helped us all to see what is most important in this short life we live…family. Rest in Peace Dave until we see you again.

Burial will be in Forest Cemetery Birnamwood.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com