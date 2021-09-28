WESTON – The South Area Fire & Emergency Response, SAFER, District will receive refills of new children’s books and backpacks thanks to a donation from Ace Hardware in Weston. The delivery will take place at Ace Hardware, 2606 Schofield Ave., at 11 a.m. Sept. 29.

The children’s books and backpacks will be delivered by REACH-A-Child, a Madison-based nonprofit that has been providing these resources to first responders in Wisconsin since 2007. The donation from Ace Hardware has enabled REACH-A-Child to acquire hundreds of new books and backpacks for the District, Stettin and Marathon.

The SAFER District provides fire, EMS and rescue operations to the town of Rib Mountain, village and town of Weston, village of Kronenwetter, and the towns of Easton, Ringle, Guenther, Stettin and Marathon. These first responders use the books to comfort children they encounter in crisis situations, and to distract the young boy or girl from the source of the trauma.