By Shereen Siewert

Search crews are working to reach passengers in a plane that crashed Tuesday morning in the Forest County town of Hiles, near Three Lakes.

WJFW reports a small plane crashed near Butternut Lake, outside Hiles and Three Lakes. The crash was reported at about 10 a.m.

At about noon, searchers with water gear were headed to the crash scene, erecting a repeater to help amplify radio transmissions. Emergency scanner traffic suggests the aircraft is a small plane, but there’s no word yet on how many passengers are involved.

There’s no word yet on injuries. WJFW has a reporter on scene who is giving live updates from an area near the crash site.

This is a developing story that will be updated.