Wausau Pilot & Review

A new, state-of-the-art sports performance and recreation center with indoor artificial turf is planned for D.C. Everest, in collaboration with the D.C. Everest Area Education Foundation.

The Foundation announced a capital campaign kickoff this week for what representatives describe as a best-in-class complex that aims to fill community needs for year-round surfaces that enhance health and wellness.

The Sports Performance and Recreation Center (SPRC) at D.C. Everest is a $13-15 million indoor artificial turf facility that will accommodate a wide variety of user groups by having a full-size field that can be divided into four spaces, while including many sport and activity specific components such as: walking track, jump pit, batting cages, golf simulator, concessions/cafe, team rooms, athletic training room, strength wall, functional fitness area and more. The components will support all ages of students, athletes and community members while growing programs in soccer, football, lacrosse, softball, baseball, golf, track and field, band, dance and others.

The SPRC will also provide the community the ability to host tournaments, camps, community events and individual user groups. This year-round facility will be located on the campus of the D.C. Everest Area Senior High School.

The D.C. Everest Area Education Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is leading the fundraising effort. All funds will be privately contributed — no public money from the district or taxes will be used to fundraise the design, construction, and future operations of the facility.

“We are excited to already have significant pledge amounts from Bob Greenheck Sr., Purple Mountain Solutions and the Lewitzke Foundation toward the facility,” said Lindsey Lewitzke, on behalf of the Education Foundation. “We are extremely grateful for the philanthropy of the lead donors. They have gotten our campaign off the ground and significantly aided us in the best way. They will pave the way for this facility to become a first-class facility.”

Once in operation, the facility will run at cost via facility use fees and concessions. Any individual or entity may rent the space for acceptable use — similar to how Greenheck Fieldhouse currently operates. Additional information can be found on the D.C. Everest Area Education Foundation website at www.dceverestfoundation.org.