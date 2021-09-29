Wausau Pilot & Review

The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday confirmed that three people died when a twin-engine plane crashed into a swamp near Eagle River in northern Wisconsin.

The Rockwell International 690B Turbo Commander airplane crashed Tuesday morning about 12 miles east of the Eagle River Airport, according to the FAA. Officials say a pilot and two passengers were aboard the aircraft. All three died and the plane was destroyed in the crash, officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. No names have been released and officials have not said where the plane originated.

This is a developing story.