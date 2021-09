Wausau Pilot & Review

The Newman Catholic soccer team on Tuesday took a loss to McDonnell/Regis, despite six saves by goaltender Owen Reeves.

Newman’s Evan Zubske scored the team’s sole goal, unassisted, at 9:30.

Antonio Komro, Zach Laber and Eli Henriksen scored for Regis/McDonnell. Alex Erickson, goaltender for Regis/McDonnell, picked up five saves.

The final score was 3-1.