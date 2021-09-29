Hey there, I’m Zeke! I’m a friendly guy looking for my forever home. I was surrendered to the shelter after someone got me from a friend without getting permission from their family to keep me. I’m an active guy who loves to play and be petted, and I would really like to find a home of my own. Come visit me soon!

