Dear editor,

I am writing to call your attention to a prayer vigil for equity that will be held from noon to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 11 on the 400 Block (in downtown Wausau). It is sponsored by NAOMI and Wausau area religious leaders. In light of the observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, solidarity with people of color will be visibly expressed. The prayer vigil will bring to focus the struggle for racial equity by African Americans and their allies.

The issue of equity became a focal point in the debate over the “All Are Welcome” Resolution at both the county and city levels of government. The discussion of equity has not ended. The movement for racial equity is alive and remains relevant today. Your readers are encouraged to come to the prayer vigil and learn why this is so.

The Oct. 11 vigil is being held in conjunction with statewide actions during the Teach the Truth Week of Action, sponsored by the Wisconsin Council of Churches, the Wisconsin Council of Rabbis, the Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, the Lutheran Office for Public Policy-WI and WISDOM and its affiliates MICAH and NAOMI. Through this observance, people of faith will seek to address the systemic inequities and injustices in our society so a world of dignity and respect may be created for all.

The public is invited to attend. There will be several speeches interspersed with prayers. Everyone is encouraged to stay for the whole vigil or to stay as long as they are able. The gathering will be held rain or shine. For more information, contact myself at wjschruba@gmail.com.

Pastor Bill Schruba of Wausau, Retired ELCA Lutheran pastor and member of NAOMI

