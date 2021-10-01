Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail offers a scrumptious taste of fall – the Caramel Apple Martini, which features apple, vanilla and butterscotch for the perfect cool-weather combination. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club created by Penny Borchardt.

Caramel Apple Martini

1 oz. Vanilla vodka

1 1/2 oz. Apple Pucker

1 1/2 oz. Butterscotch

Apple slice, for garnish

To create this drink, measure the liquids into a shaker to combine. Pour into a chilled martini glass, garnish with an apple slice and serve.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.