SCHOFIELD – The Wisconsin Rapids football team wrapped up a postseason berth with a 37-26 win over D.C. Everest on Friday night at Stiehm Stadium.



Leo Brostowitz ran 26 times for 225 yards and two touchdowns, including an 80-yard scamper in the second quarter for the Raiders, who improve to 3-3 overall and 3-1 in the Valley Football Association. With a forfeit win added to its ledger against Wausau East, Wisconsin Rapids are guaranteed a winning record in the conference and assured of a WIAA playoff bid.



Brostowitz had a 9-yard touchdown, and quarterback Caden Sengbusch ran in from the 1 and connected with Austin Junemann for a 36-yard touchdown to give the Raiders a 20-7 lead after the first quarter.



Brostowitz had the long run in the second quarter to offset two D.C. Everest field goals and the Raiders led 27-13 at halftime.



Sengbusch added a 35-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Adam Kaup kicked a 31-yard field goal in the fourth to provide the final margin for Wisconsin Rapids.



Brennan Huber had a fumble recovery and an interception for the Raiders’ defense.

D.C. Everest statistics were not provided.



D.C. Everest hosts Hortonville on Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. The Evergreens need to win to qualify for the WIAA playoffs.



Raiders 37, Evergreens 26

Wisconsin Rapids 20 7 7 3 – 37

D.C. Everest 7 6 6 7 – 26

First Quarter

WR – Leo Brostowitz 9 run (Adam Kaup kick).

DC – 70 kick return (kick good).

WR – Caden Sengbusch 1 run (Kaup kick).

WR – Austin Junemann 36 pass from Sengbusch (kick missed).

Second Quarter

DC – 27 field goal.

WR – Brostowitz 80 run (Kaup kick).

DC – 43 field goal.

Third Quarter

WR – Sengbusch 35 run (Kaup kick).

DC – 43 pass (kick missed).

Fourth Quarter

DC – 2 run (kick good).

WR – Kaup 31 field goal.

Team Statistics

First downs: Wisconsin Rapids 17; D.C. Everest 13.

Rushing (att-yards): WR 41-330; DC 35-159.

Passing (comp-att-yards-int): WR 3-3-65-0; DC 6-11-75-1.

Total yards: WR 395; DC 234.

Fumbles lost: WR 1; DC 2.

Penalties (no.-yards): WR 5-47; DC 3-44.

Individual Statistics

Rushing: WR, Leo Brostowitz 26-225, Austin Juneman 3-50, Caden Sengbusch 3-36, Teal Lucas 6-19, Connor Bubolz 1-minus 4, Team 2-4.

Passing: WR, Sengbusch 3-3-65-0.

Receiving: WR, Junemann 2-49, Erik Haupt 1-16.Interceptions (defense): WR, Brennan Huber.

Fumble recoveries (defense): WR, Huber.

Records: Wisconsin Rapids 3-3, 3-1 Valley Football Association; D.C. Everest 3-4, 2-3 VFA.