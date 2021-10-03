Wausau Pilot & Review

An 84-year-old Gleason man died Friday after he was struck by a vehicle on Hwy. 64 in Lincoln County, officials said.

Police say the victim, identified as James Hartson, was looking for a deer he struck and was outside his vehicle when he was hit. The incident, near Range Line Road in the Lincoln County town of Pine River, was reported at about 8 p.m. Friday to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

Upon arrival, deputies and Merrill Fire Department paramedics attempted lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful.

The operator of the striking vehicle was also injured, but later sought medical attention. The crash is still under investigation and the operator of the striking vehicle is cooperating with police.

Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors to the crash.

Deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were assisted at the scene by Merrill Fire Department, Pine River Fire Department and Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit.