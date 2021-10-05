WAUSAU — The Wausau Area Builders Association will hold a new, second Parade of Homes Oct. 28 to Oct. 30 at various locations around the Wausau area. It will feature five new homes and one complete remodel for attendees to visit.

The 2021 WABA Fall Parade of Homes will open to the public from noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30. Tickets are $10 and available at any of the home sites.

A guide to this event’s homes will be released in the coming weeks on the WABA website. For more information on the 2021 Fall Parade of Homes, visit WausauAreaBuilders.com or contact Cara Spatz at 715-842-9510 or cara@wausauareabuilders.com.