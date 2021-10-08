Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

President Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda is currently being debated in congress. In its current form it will cost $3.5 trillion over 10 years. Every Republican and many Democrats are screaming the standard refrain. “How are you going to pay for it? Government debt is out of control! Bankrupting our grand kids!”

In 2017 congress passed tax cuts for the rich that will cost $6.7 trillion over 10 years. Not a single Republican and few Democrats said a word about “who’s going to pay for it,” or government debt, or indebting our grand kids.

Congress recently passed the military/industrial/congressional complex “defense” budget that will cost $8.4 trillion over 10 years at the current level and lavish more billions on the billionaires profiting from the arms industries and war machine. Virtually no legislators from either party asked “who’s going to pay for it,” or mentioned government debt or bankrupting grand kids.

Obviously, the Build Back Better Agenda has a fatal flaw. It would help average, working Americans. They don’t fund political campaigns or offer 6 and 7 figure jobs to legislators when they leave office.

America is no longer a democracy. It is an oligarchy/plutocracy. Government of, by, and for the rich.

Please watch this excellent 2-minute video describing how corporate media is perpetuating this insanity here.

Dave Svetlik

Kronenwetter