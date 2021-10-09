Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau West football team kept its Valley Football Association title hopes alive with a 42-6 rout of Appleton West on Friday night at Thom Field.

The Warriors are now 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the VFA, counting a forfeit win over Wausau East which dropped out of the season in the offseason.

Wausau West is in a three-way tie with Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids for the VFA lead with the final game of the regular season coming next Friday, Oct. 15. Wausau West will play at Hortonville, Stevens Point at Marshfield, and Wisconsin Rapids at Appleton West, all with a chance to lay claim to a share of the VFA championship.

Wausau West has not won a conference football title since finishing in a three-way tie with D.C. Everest and Stevens Point in 1993.

Game details and statistics were not provided. This story will be updated if they are made available.